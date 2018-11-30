Manchester Mancunion Logo

Eduroam Photo: Vector Background @ Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Vector Background @ Wikimedia Commons

Lift the porn ban

Written by on . Posted in Opinion

Depending on your remit of news, you may or may not know that the University of Manchester has banned students from browsing all porn and sex toy websites on Eduroam. This is true of most universities in the UK who use Eduroam as their internet provider.

Whilst there are undoubtedly ways to get around these restrictions, the fact that students, considered by most to be adults, are barred from watching porn is unacceptable.

There are many issues with porn from basic objectification to encouraging rape culture. However, it i