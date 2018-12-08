Manchester Academy gig stopped early by suspected stabbing

A Popcaan gig at Manchester Academy has been cut short due to a suspected stabbing.

Police were called to the Students’ Union-owned venue just before 10.30pm on Friday evening, with two men reportedly being taken to hospital but not suffering life-threatening injuries.

Subsequently, the Students’ Union (SU) building was placed on lockdown.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 10.30pm on Friday 7th December police were called to Oxford Road to reports that two men had been stabbed inside a music venue.

“Both went to hospital but neither suffered serious or life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.”

Users on Twitter reported that the Jamaican artist was only four songs in to his set before he was ushered back stage.

The University of Manchester Students’ Union has been approached for comment.

This is a developing story, with more to follow.