‘Major incident’ reported near Fallowfield

There was a heavy police presence close to Fallowfield on Monday night, with the A34 Kingsway closed at the junction with Moseley Road on the border of Fallowfield and Burnage.

According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), eyewitnesses at the scene said they have been told it is a ‘major incident’. Another eyewitness told the MEN that at the scene was “a coat and it’s covered in blood.”

Transport for Greater Manchester tweeted: “Travel Update: Due to a police incident Kingsway A34 is closed at the junction of Moseley Road, Burnage #TfGMTraffic.”

Paramedics were also on the scene, a video posted on Twitter shows a traffic jam at the Fallowfield Loop with sirens and emergency vehicles in the background.

The incident is thought to have taken place close to the Armitage Sports Centre, home to University of Manchester playing fields and gym.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester tweeted: “50 Service diverted Parrs Wood bound due to a police incident on Kingsway via Moseley Rd Burnage Lane Mauldeth Rd will be unable to serve stops on Kingsway and Grangethorpe Drive until further notice”.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.