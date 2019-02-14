Spring Into This Season’s Freshest Trends!

From bleached denim at Dior to block colour suits at Sies Marjan, here I take a sneak peek into the hottest runway trends for Spring Summer 2019.

A dominant feature on the catwalks, fringing stood out as a prominent trend at the SS19 shows thanks to Gucci and Marc Jacobs. Meanwhile, it looks like the wearable trend of cycling shorts, adored by Manchester-based fashion brands Prettylittlething, Missguided, and adored by bloggers such as Naomi Genes is thankfully here to stay for yet another season.

On-trend more than ever next season, denim is a must-have. From double denim to bleached, there are so many ways it can be worn. Highlighted by the likes of Dior and Off-White, denim will be the most adaptable item in your wardrobe this summer.

Loved by Valentino and Emilia Wickstead, bows are back for SS19. Statement-making and super feminine, bows will enhance not only basic items next season, but also play a dominant role in statement-making looks.

Although not everyone’s favourite, clashing prints will be crucial to your spring summer wardrobe this year. The likes of Louis Vuitton made the most of this trend at fashion week, showing the bolder the better when it comes to prints.

Having seen the baker boy hat flourish last season, the path has been paved for an influx of fashionable hats for SS19. Highlighting the importance of coordination between both hats and clothing, Moschino is set to have influenced much of next season’s co-ords on the high-street.

Classic yet contemporary, lace lovers will be happy to hear the delicate fabric has returned for SS19. Whilst Alexander Wang displayed delicate inserts of lace, Erdem made it a bold feature on the runway.

From skirts to suits and shirts, beige has been known to dominate the catwalks in past seasons and continues to do so today. Although Dior gave a more traditional interpretation on this classic, yet current, colour, Burberry provided a modern adaptation to this trend.

Striking and sensational, block colour suits are a must for any woman looking to be smart yet stylish this spring. As Sies Marjan showed block colour red suits on the catwalks, Armani debuted the neon tones that are slowly creeping onto the high-street.