Why aren’t students planning for the future?

Manchester has one of the world’s top universities so it’s no surprise students have their sights set on all manner of prestigious careers after graduation, with countless becoming entrepreneurs or high-ranking professionals.

These goals are understandable and for the most part realistic due to the quality of education and opportunities provided, but can more be done to enable students to plan for their later careers while still studying for their degrees?

Where to place the blame for a lack of career planning is a problematic issue and once again the issue of how to engage students is prevalent: should universities offer a better range of careers opportunities and support, or do students simply need to be more proactive?

Manchester’s own Careers Service offers a wide range of opportunities and information for students to readily access online, as well as their office open to students from 9am-5pm, five days a week. Regular emails are sent by both the Careers Service themselves and individual schools within the university informing students of relevant opportunities and career-related events on campus.

Despite this abundance of seemingly accessible information, there is still progress to be made apparently, as a Times Higher Education survey places the University of Manchester’s Careers Service outside the top 20 in the UK, despite being ranked sixth in the overall university rankings.

The university’s Careers Service may suffer from poor publicity, as its website is substantial and is abundant with useful advice, steps to take at varying stages of a degree, and specific postings about placement, internship and graduate opportunities. Even if a Careers Service offers a wealth of great advice, if it fails to publicise effectively students won’t see a benefit. Access to these resources is just as key as the resources themselves, indicating universities themselves may need to improve how they communicate with the student body surrounding careers.

Students across the country are leaving university under-prepared for graduate life, or fearing how they will cope with the burden of student debt. A recent survey by Aviva has found 37% of millennials regret going to university due to the debt they have accrued, and 49% of those surveyed believe they would have got to where they are now without a university degree.

Louise Colley, customer propositions director at Aviva, said: “Millennials are plagued with uncertainty about the outlook for their financial futures, an issue which has not been helped by the uncertainty of today’s economic and political climate.

“The financial hangover from university has also led many in this age group to question whether in hindsight they made the right decision and how much value it has brought to their current position.”

With such high fees now in place, and going to university potentially feeling like a great risk for those less affluent, universities owe it to their students to ensure they feel they gain everything necessary out of the experience, readying them for a successful future immediately after graduation.

While students face great financial uncertainty after graduation, many find that the need to support themselves during their studies, impacting their ability to plan for their later careers. Amy Cahoon, a second-year Biomedical Sciences student who finds herself in this position told The Mancunion she “simply [doesn’t] have enough time to participate in career-related activities.

“Long uni hours and working take up the majority of my time but like everyone I want to socialise and be part of clubs in order to keep me sane. In my eyes it’s a weigh-up between developing solid friendships or using my time to be part of an activity that may or may not be beneficial to my chosen career.”

Students increasingly find themselves forced to choose between short-term enjoyment and long-term planning, and this presents a dangerous dichotomy at university, the supposed best and most freeing time of one’s life. University becomes simply a means to an end as students end up dedicating vast swathes of their time to secure the necessary grades and placements to start on their desired career path after graduation.

Research has shown that many young people feel their education as a whole leaves them under-prepared for the working world. A survey of 17-24-year-olds by apprenticeship website GetMyFirstJob found that 98% felt discontented with the careers advice offered by their school or college, with a further 92% saying they felt the education system prioritises exam results over careers.