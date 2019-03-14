Manchester City in seventh heaven

Manchester City went one better than six of the best as they eased through their Champions League last 16 tie against Schalke 7-0.

A strong City line-up included Aguero, Sterling, and both Silvas as they showed no intentions of keeping one eye on the Premier League title race.

Guardiola’s men went into the second leg 3-2 to the good after a captivating first leg in Germany. The Citizens went into the second half 2-1 down against their struggling German advisories, and an Otamendi red card seemed only to make things worse. However, two late goals made sure the Premier League leaders were well poised for the home tie.

Led by Aguero, Man City showed they meant business, going 1-0 up within 35 minutes and doubling the gap just three minutes later. Aguero’s brace was soon added to by the extremely exciting talent that is Leroy Sane.

With a 6-2 aggregate lead one would be forgiven for thinking City would ease up on their opponents. That was not the case, goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernado Silva soon put the Premier League champions firmly out of sight.

Home-grown star Phil Foden grabbed himself a goal before Gabriel Jesus rounded off the scoring to leave the aggregate score-line a rather emphatic 10-2.

With City safely through to the quarter finals of the Champions League, and already having the League Cup under their belt, dreams of an infamous quadruple are not out of the question.

The strength and depth of the Manchester City squad, and the talent it has both on the pitch and on the side-lines certainly help promote the case of a quadruple.

However, with tough games against Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as a possible slip up at Swansea in the FA Cup, the season is far from over.

Guardiola is used to making history, and the quarter final draw on March 17th will make for very interesting reading.