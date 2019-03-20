Profile: CI Film Club

The CI Film Club is a bi-weekly event run by the Confucius Institute, the Chinese language studies centre based in the listed terraces opposite the big grey tin can – University Place. Tickets are free on Eventbrite and open to everyone, registered with the institute or otherwise.

The Film Club is one of the plethora of intercultural activities hosted by the institute, and this particular series scheduled to run until mid-May. Seeking to provide a platform for people to engage in intercultural discussions, the CI Film Club convenes to watch two films per session, usually by one East Asian and one American director each.

Each week has a theme, and after viewing the films, discussions are prompted by the convener regarding the cultural differences revealed. Last session the theme was ‘Love’, showing Three Times (Hou Hsiao-Hsien, 2005, Japan) and Before Sunrise (Richard Linklater, 1995, USA). Afterwards, perspectives of Western ‘Romantic’ ideals versus East Asian perspectives of love from those around the table proved to be particularly interesting.

Three sessions remain this year: ‘#metoo’ (20th March), ‘Autism’ (1st May), and ‘Action’ (15th May). Those with an interest of obscure foreign films, intercultural learning, and avoiding work on Wednesday afternoons should consider attending.