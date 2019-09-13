A Film Lover’s Guide to Manchester: Cinemas

From corporate chains to DIY cinemas, Manchester has no shortage of locations to host showings of the latest blockbusters and timeless classics. Here are our favourite cinemas in Manchester:

HOME

Cinema screens, theatres, a restaurant, a cafe, a bar, and event spaces, HOME has it all. Since opening in 2015, HOME has played host to UK premieres and unique screenings. I cannot recommend HOME enough; the staff are wonderful, the facilities are gorgeous yet cozy, and the variety of films on offer is fantastic. It was here where I got to see Skate Kitchen, Good Time, and Tiempo Después on the big screen.

— Tobias

Chapeltown Picture House

Housed on the fourth floor of 64 Chapeltown Street, this cinema is a tiny hub for viewing the “hits” — in September there’ll be screenings of Shaun of the Dead, Burn After Reading, and Little Miss Sunshine. They also host kid-friendly screenings as well as dog-friendly screenings. By the way, they also serve craft beers.

— Tobias

Dolby Cinema at Odeon (Trafford Centre)

Home to Manchester’s only Dolby Cinema, the Odeon Trafford Centre is a 45-minute bus ride away from Oxford Road. The trip is worth it for the Dolby Cinema alone. The new screen is the third Dolby Cinema screen to open and will be one of seven of its kind in the UK, it’s a forward leap in the cinemagoer’s experience.

Dolby Vision laser projection, Dolby Atmos 3D sound, a pitch-black room and reclining leather seats come together for films to be viewed as the creators intended. I had the pleasure of attending a screening of Ad Astra at the Dolby Cinema and, true to their word, the experience is unparalleled. The sound envelops you completely as your vision is focused on the bright colours contrasted by deep blacks on the ultra-sharp screen. This is the high-end cinema experience that is worth the journey; if the latest and greatest films with high production are your thing, I’d definitely recommend seeing them at the Dolby Cinema.

— Tobias

Vue (Printworks)

There is no doubt that the Vue Manchester Printworks is legendary cinema amongst students. A combination of its long-lasting commitment to £4.99 tickets and its frankly ridiculous total of 23 screens with over 4000 seats mean there is never a bad time for a trip to the pictures. For the more specialist cinema-goer it is the proud owner of the only IMAX screen in the city centre and the variety of bars and restaurants in the Printworks complex make it ideal for the start (or end) of a fantastic date night.

— Josh

Odeon (Great Northern)

ODEON Manchester Great Northern is a cinema-lover’s cinema. Despite its home in the plush re-development of Deansgate’s historic Great Northern Warehouse, the cinema is full of retro charm. From its colourful carpets to its nostalgic light-box style signs, the décor is a celebration of the history of cinema and the iconic film images and quotes on the walls are perfect entertainment whilst waiting for your film to start. If you are a film festival fan, this cinema should quickly become familiar to you as the home of both Grimmfest and the Manchester International Film Festival.

— Josh