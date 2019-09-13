A Film Lover’s Guide to Manchester: Events

One-off screenings are always fun. They’re an opportunity to revisit a favourite film of yours, introduce a friend to a film you love, or maybe you’re going to see a classic for the first time. Whatever the occasion, these events cost the same as a regular cinema ticket, so why not check them out?

Grimmfest Double Bills

From the crew that brought you Grimmfest, their monthly double bills are perfect for film lovers on a budget. £10 for back-to-back screenings of The Ring and Battle Royale, or The Faculty chased up by Attack the Block? Yes, please!

Manchester Classic Films

A one-man show run by Fergus, Manchester Classic Films does what it says on the tin: they’re showings of classic films in Manchester. Simple. The screenings are possible thanks to the magic of crowdfunding. When buying a ticket for a screening, you’re directly covering the costs of the rights to screen the movie, advertising future events, and renting out the screen — which is usually at the ODEON Great Northern. These screenings are very successful, with only two showings failing to hit their minimum funding. Thanks to Manchester Classic Films, I was able to take my brother to see his favourite film on the big screen: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.