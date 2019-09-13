Rafael Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam at US Open

Rafael Nadal beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in an incredible US Open final to secure his 19th Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard now moves to within one Grand Slam of Roger Federer’s men’s record.

It looked as if it would be a fairly routine three-set win for Nadal after winning the first two sets 7-5, 6-3. A fourth US Open title almost within reach.

Despite being broken by Nadal in the third set, Medvedev showed great resilience and physicality, coming back to win not just this set, but the one after too.

In a thrilling fifth set, Nadal finally overpowered his opponent, winning the final set 6-4. The final lasted four hours and fifty minutes, just four minutes shorter than the US Open final record.

The capacity crowd, who helped build up a raucous atmosphere as the match progressed, rose to cheer one of the best matches of tennis seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Nadal fell to the floor exhausted.

After the match, Nadal said: “It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career. It has been an amazing final. It has been a crazy match.”