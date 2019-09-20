Our Predictions for the Manchester Food and Drink Awards 2019

The Awards

The Manchester Food and Drink Awards 2019 are soon approaching!

Each year they’re held to celebrate the Manchester hospitality scene, with their awards going out to the most ‘innovative and high quality restaurants, bars and individuals’ in Manchester. To some, this is considered one of the most sought-after food awards in Manchester with 18 different categories in its 22nd year.

Nominations and Predictions

Here is a brief rundown of some of the nominations for a few of the respective categories!

Bundobust and Dishoom both feature it at least three categories each so it seems likely that either one will clinch a prize. Both are nominated for best vegan offering of the year and I think either could take home the award as they offer some of the best Indian vegan food in the city! Foodie Event of the Year may go to GRUB at Mayfield Depot as their popularity this year soared in a similar way to the previous 2018 winner, HATCH.

Two Chorlton institutions also make it onto the list with Out of the Blue and Unicorn Grocery being nominated for ‘Food and Drink Retailer of the Year’. As a lover of all things sustainable and progressive, it would be amazing to see Unicorn Grocery be awarded for it’s consistent contributions to the Manchester food scene. Alternatively, the incredibly luxe fishmongers also deserve an award for bringing luxury seafood and fish to the streets of Manchester!

Rather happily I see YES being nominated for both ‘Affordable Eats Venue of the Year’ and ‘Best Bar of the Year’. As an avid fan of YES I find myself rooting for them to secure a prize – the following, support, and success that this bar has garnered within a year of opening is really something to celebrate. Equally though, Rudy’s Pizza do also deserve a prize for their affordability – nowhere will you find a pizza as delicious and authentic for the prize offered.

‘Coffee Shop of the Year’ last year went to Pot Kettle Black which was worthy of recognition, whereas this year the list features my personal favourite Ezra and Gil, who have provided my friends and I with the best poached eggs and avocado on toast in the city. Equally, Federal Cafe are also nominated and, for their recent expansion and dedication to keeping their smiley Australian brunch cafe packed day after day, some celebration is in order.

As mentioned before, YES are nominated for ‘Bar of the Year’ as one of the more casual offerings, with the incredible Hawksmoor and Speak in Code covering the higher end of Manchester’s drink scene. In the same vein of YES’s recent opening, the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ award features two nominations, Tast Catala and Kala Bistro, who have been praised very highly in Manchester publications. Tast Catala on King Street has been open for just over a year and has consistently been regarded as some of the best higher-end food in Manchester, joining Hawksmoor, Mana, Umezushi, Where the Light Gets in and Restaurant MCR for the exciting ‘Premium and Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award’.

Tast Catala also features in the ‘Chef of the Year’ category with Miquel Villacrosa rivalling Aiden Byrne from Restaurant MCR, Adam Reid from Adam Reid at The French, Umezushi’s Omar Rodriguez Marrero, Mana’s Simon Martin and Sam Buckley from Stockport’s best kept secret Where The Light Gets In.

With Tast Catala being newcomers to the Manchester food scene and already being nominated for four separate awards, it seems hopeful that the Catalan offering may have a win.

How can I vote?

Everybody has a chance to vote, so if you consider yourself a foodie and want to make a difference in the Manchester food scene by voting for somewhere you love, head to the Awards’ website. Make sure to confirm your email address through finding the confirmation email as otherwise your vote doesn’t count and you only get one. Voting Closes on 26th September, so don’t delay!