SU hosts UK’s first exhibition on Yemen crisis

An interactive installation that explores the impact of the Yemen crisis is making its final stop on its Manchester tour at the University of Manchester Students’ Union.

The installation will be open on October 9 and 10, as part of the UK’s first ever exhibition to focus on the effects of the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Developed alongside academic staff and students from the University of Manchester’s Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute, Yemen: Say hello to connect is a digital pop-up exhibition.

The work uses touchscreen, sound, and voice activation technology, alongside personal anecdotes from spoken word artist and author, Amerah Saleh, to shed light on the real-life struggle of Yemeni people, amidst the ongoing armed political struggle that has dominated Yemen since 2011.

More than 15 million civilians are on the brink of starvation, many having been displaced by the conflict and lacking access to basic sanitation, education, and healthcare.

The ongoing crisis in Yemen has led to what has been deemed by the United Nations as the “world’s worst” humanitarian epidemic, with millions of people driven into a state of destitution and despair.

Through the mode of interactive storytelling, the creators of the exhibit hope that this will provide a direct way to connect with the crisis in Yemen, encouraging visitors to consider the hardships and resilience of the Yemeni people “in the context of our own lives”.

The final part of the installation will focus on Children and Education, exploring the lasting impacts of the conflict upon the younger generations of Yemen.

The exhibition is free of charge and takes place at the University of Manchester Students’ Union between 10am and 6pm on 9 and 10 October.