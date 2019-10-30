CulturePlex: Manchester’s Newest Ultimate Hangout

Cultureplex, a new social and cultural hub in Ducie Street Warehouse, is Manchester’s best new hangout.

When you’re young, you need less. Ten years old, hanging out in your treehouse with a couple of your friends, your den isn’t much more than a few seats, some leaves and a couple of decaying squirrels. As you get older, wiser, and more tasteful, you want more. Much more.

Manchester’s newest culture centre is everything you could want and more. The Cultureplex offers an range of possibilities including films, music, seminars, panel talks, classes and debates.

Just a five-minute walk from Piccadilly Gardens, your Friday nights, weekends, Sunday lunches and Monday mornings are all going to be occupied…

Cultureplex, the latest venture from the owners of London’s Bistrotheque, has all of the features to a great night out, slow morning or drunken lunch. Converting an old railway warehouse on Ducie Street, this new Northern Quarter jaunt is an understated venue comprised of a bar, restaurant, cafe, and cinema.

The first of the foursome is a restaurant. Serving a range of simple yet delicious dishes, the restaurant boasts a menu built on variety. Head there for a protein shake after the gym or a soft shell crab burger before signing up to the gym. Next is the bar; arguably one of the most stylish places for a drink in Manchester. Moreish cocktails and regular DJ sets – it’s a great start to any night.

Or, alternatively, the perfect way to ease yourself into a movie night at their cinema. Programmed by the beloved HOME, Cultureplex’s “mini cini” showcases classics, cults, documentaries and more. Grab a ticket for The Shining one week and Corpus Christi the next. Oh, and there’s a cafe…

To us, Cultureplex is the ultimate den. The centre offers everything you could want as someone who wishes to spend their free time wisely. Your treehouse has never looked so good.