University-led research institute for health to open in Manchester

The University of Manchester is set to lead a new multi-million pound institute for the research of health technology. The institute will be based on Oxford Road, within the University’s campus, alongside a research space at MSP’s Citylabs campus.

The Christabel Pankhurst Institute for Health Technology aims to focus on digital health to develop new solutions and services for the healthcare sector. On top of initial investments, the institute was awarded £5million by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s (GMCA) Local Growth Fund to launch the project, resulting in a total budget of over £25 million.

The multimillion-pound venture will utilise the University’s research and resources in collaboration with other institutions with the aim to “discover innovative health and care solutions”. In a statement about the institute, the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to work with our partners to exploit the University’s strengths in digital health and advanced materials to make a real difference to the health and economic development of Greater Manchester”.

It is hoped that the research will produce services and products that can be used to benefit the healthcare of Greater Manchester citizens and improve the treatment of patients in the local area. Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council and Deputy Mayor for Business and Economy for GMCA, said that the institute is “part of our journey to become a world-leading centre for health innovation and the best place in the country to grow up, get on and grow old”.

The institute is named after University alumna Dame Christabel Pankhurst – political activist and suffragette. This is part of the University’s equality, diversity and inclusion action plan, which aims to “redress the under-representation of women and other groups in science and academic leadership”.