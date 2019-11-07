Manchester students urged to consider teaching careers

Manchester students are being encouraged to consider teaching careers, with a national recruitment campaign on its way to the city.

Young people from across the region will attend the event in Manchester City Centre and are being urged to ‘tap into their talents’ and consider the profession.

Experienced teacher training advisors and representatives from schools and universities will be present, offering insights into how to make a strong application. Information will also be available about the latest financial support students can receive to train.

The latest recruitment drive is being supported by local teachers who will be on hand to share their experiences of the variety and fulfilment they get from working in modern schools today.

Almost 9,000 people attended last year’s events, which are organised across different towns and cities by the national Get Into Teaching campaign from the Department for Education.

The programme aims to help graduates become teachers by providing guidance throughout the application process.

Trainee teachers can receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train. Newly-qualified teachers start on a minimum salary of £24,000, depending on the location.

Roger Pope, a spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing every lesson shapes a life. As well as the immense satisfaction of witnessing students learn and knowing you are influencing the next generation, teaching enables you to tap into your talents and passion for your subject.

“It also offers some very competitive financial rewards and long-term prospects. Anyone who feels they have the passion and potential to teach should come along to this event in Manchester.”

Applications for teacher training, starting in September 2020, are now open.

The free ‘Train to Teach’ event is being held at the Renaissance Manchester City Centre Hotel, Blackfriars Street, Manchester, M3 2EQ on Saturday 16 November from 10 am to 2 pm. Visitors can turn up and register on the day.