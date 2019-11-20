Preview: Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel Universe LIVE! is returning to Manchester later this month with a brand-new show, featuring more than 20 of Marvel’s most-loved superheroes and supervillians.

Marvel Universe LIVE! is an action-packed, live arena, stunt show, featuring people swinging from the ceiling and riding motorbikes around arenas! Their first show was hugely successful, so one can only expect the same, or better, from this new one.

This all-new production comes from Feld Entertainments and will see Spiderman, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands. It sounds just like a Marvel blockbuster – except it’s LIVE! onstage!

The synopsis of the show is as follows:

‘Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister

against sister and brother against brother.’

Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!, states that the ‘tremendously talented creative team and nearly superhuman cast have created a show that brings Marvel to life,’ and that the show ‘creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.’

The production features cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection. Expect to see aerial stunts, martial arts, and daring motorcycle skills. It definitely sounds like there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and although it is a family-friendly show, the awesome special effects and crazy stunt skills will provide great entertainment for everybody. Further, if you’re a big superhero fan, like myself, do you really care if the show is tailored to a younger audience? You are getting to see your favourite superheroes and supervillains in real-life! Adulthood is hard – so let’s revel in the enjoyment of being a kid again for one night!

Marvel Universe LIVE! will assemble at Manchester Arena on 28th November and depart on 1st December, when it will fly out to Birmingham and Dublin. So, if you want to reLIVE! your childhood and enter a universe even scarier than ours (that sounds impossible, I know, but at least our real-life supervillains/politicians can’t fly!), make sure you get yourself a ticket to Marvel Universe LIVE!