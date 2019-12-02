Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
UoM quietly report £40m surplus amid staff strike over pay UoM and the SU commit to reviewing investment portfolio “A call to arms to change”: Burnham joins student leaders in student safety talks Students march in solidarity with Boycott and Divestment and UCU Students launch organisation in solidarity with striking lecturers Greater Manchester Police blamed for delay in Arena attack inquiry Friends of the Earth and city of trees plant 500 trees in Droylsden Manchester crime victims reveal their positive experience with restorative justice Cheating rises in UK universities following growth of essay mills Universities promise to minimise the impact of industrial action on students
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UoM quietly report £40m surplus amid staff strike over pay

Read More

//Breaking: UoM quietly report £40m surplus amid staff strike over pay More

// Breaking News:

UoM and the SU commit to reviewing investment portfolio

Read More

//Breaking: UoM and the SU commit to reviewing investment portfolio More

Photo: Simon Emmet
Photo: Simon Emmet

Preview: Dido at Manchester O2 Apollo

Written on . Posted in Music

Embarking on her first tour in 15 years, English down-tempo pop singer Dido is set to perform at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Tuesday 3rd December.

It is clear that 2019 has been a huge year for the singer. In the same year that her hugely successful debut album No Angel turns 20, Dido has also shared her latest album Still on My Mind – the first new music from the singer in five years.

The release of Still On My Mind has led to Dido being crowned the best-selling UK solo female artist of the year. The deluxe edition of her latest album also features new acoustic recordings of her biggest hits ‘Thank You’ and ‘White Flag.’

Having sold out every show on her UK tour earlier in May this year, the second UK tour has been anticipated highly and features dates in cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and London. The tour will feature performances of her new album as well as classic hits such as ‘Thank You’, ‘Here With Me’, ‘Life For Rent’ and ‘White Flag.’

Tickets for Dido’s ‘Still on My Mind’ tour can be found here: https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/dido

Written by

editor

Tags: Dido, still on my mind, tour preview, UK Tour, white flag

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap