Preview: National Youth Theatre Auditions

Are you an inspiring actor aged between 14 and 25?

The National Youth Theatre (UK), the UK’s leading youth arts organisation, is inviting young people, aged 14-25, to take part in its upcoming acting auditions in Manchester.

The NYT’s notable alumni include Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Craig, Matt Smith and Manchester’s own Sair Khan, as seen in Coronation Street, and Ste Johnson, as seen in Channels 4’s No Offence.

Brand new for 2020, the Digital Auditions scheme offers young people with access difficulties the chance to remotely submit a 5-minute audition video for only £5. This scheme is available for young people who live 25 miles or more away from their nearest audition venue or who face other access barriers related to socio-economic circumstances: geography, disability, neuro-diversity, mental health, etc.

Over 5000 young people auditioned at over 60 venues around the UK last year. The NYT membership that participants receive will allow them the opportunity to showcase their acting abilities through local, national and international NYT productions and will help them develop their acting skills working with the industry’s top professionals.

Another option for participants to consider is being a part of the NYT REP Company, a free alternative to formal training, offering workshops with leading practitioners and the chance to perform three productions in an established London venue.

The backstage programme will provide practical experience and allow participants to develop skills within a range of fields including lighting, sound, scenic construction, stage management or costume. It will include a Digital Storytelling course that focuses on new Mixed Reality technologies, including VR and AR in threatre.

The Manchester acting auditions will be held at the Royal Exchange Theatre between the 17th to the 21st of February and the 14th of March and backstage interviews will be held on the 7th of March.

Acting auditions and the backstage audition course dates can be booked and purchased via www.nyt.org.uk/auditions for £39 or £46, and applicants must apply at least 48 hours before each audition day.

Digital auditions cost £5 and the deadline for video submissions is the 31st of January. For further information on how to apply, see www.nyt.org.uk/digital.

The NYT will continue to operate an extensive access programme for those suffering from financial hardship. There are multiple free and affordable routes into the company.

More information on the courses and how to join can be found on the NYT’s website at www.nyt.org.uk.