Live Review: Melonie Martinez at the O2 Apollo

Melanie Martinez’s most recent concert, The K-12 Tour, could be described as a stage adaptation of her album, K-12, and her film of the same name. K-12 could be described as a concept album, the concept being high school. The album starts with the song ‘Wheels on the Bus,’ and ends with the song ‘Recess’, so, clearly, it presents a linear journey, and that is why it worked as a video album.

I attended this concert having only listened to bits of the album an hour earlier, and never having seen the film, so I did not know what to expect. It quickly became evident that this concert was a theatrical experience, a cross between a concert and a musical, with lots of set, fancy costumes, and a linear story. Melanie sung about many socio-political issues, and the show was a little disturbing at times. Some people might prefer a simple concert, but I’m the Theatre Editor of The Mancunion and a Politics student, so, as you can imagine, I was completely in my element. A Latina singing about socio-political issues at a theatrical concert – what more could I possibly want?

The opening act was Naaz. I’m sure she would have been amazing if we could have seen and heard her for her whole performance. The audience even shouted out that they could not hear her. The tech team owe this great vocalist an apology.

The concert made great use of video projections, all of which were stylistic and beautiful. There were numerous ‘Lessons’ in between Melonie’s performances, but the volume was too loud and the bass was too high, so nobody really learned anything.

The show’s set included a hospital bed for ‘Nurse’s Office’, a puppet box for ‘Show & Tell,’ and ironing boards for ‘Drama Club’. Perhaps my favourite performance was ‘Strawberry Shortcake’, where Melonie was propped above and inside of a ginormous cake skirt. This took a while to create, and to keep the audience from watching the creation of the skirt, they blinded us with bright lights. Now, I’ve got sensitive eyes anyway, but the whole audience were covering their eyes during this moment of the concert.

The lights really were ridiculously bright, and whilst I understand that they did not want us to watch them create the skirt, so that we would be surprised and delighted upon seeing it, they could have found a better way of doing this than blinding us. This happened later on, too, but this time there was no costume change or set construction; Melonie just stood on an empty stage, so I have no idea why they felt the need to blind us again. If Melonie needed a quick rest, they could have had the dancers do a dance number, and if the dancers needed a break too, they should have made use of the video projections, which they used extensively through the rest of the concert.

In the encore, Melonie finally talked to the audience. Whilst it was a little weird her to not acknowledge us throughout the main set, she was offering us a theatrical experience, so I think this was the right choice. The audience roared when “Crybaby” appeared on the screen, as it became evident that she would be singing some of her older music. She sang ‘Sippy Cup’, ‘Alphabet Boy’ and ‘Mad Hatter’, but unfortunately not ‘Carousel’ or ‘Dollhouse,’ my two favourite Melonie Martinez songs. She then ended the concert with ‘Fire Drill’, a K-12 era song that does not actually appear on K-12.

Aside from the technical issues, this concert was spectacular. Lots of artists put on big shows (e.g. Cher), but Melonie told a story in a transfusion of music, dance and theatre.

9/10