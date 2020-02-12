All you need is love…and presents?

February 14th – a.k.a Valentine’s Day – is a whole day dedicated to celebrating your relationship, and the love for your partner, bae, or significant other. But is all this necessary or is it a commercial con?

For some, receiving lavish gifts like jewellery, hotel stays, or weekends away demonstrates to them how much they are appreciated and loved. For others, Valentine’s Day is a big scam encouraging us to overspend – because that’s what love is all about, right?

You should always make sure your partner knows they are valued and appreciated, but Valentine’s Day is the one day I feel like I can be extra soppy towards my boyfriend. I like being able to write someone a card and tell them exactly how I feel about them and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time and opportunity to do just that. But shouldn’t we feel we can do this on any day of the year and not just on February 14th?

Valentine’s Day used to be celebrated between two people in a relationship. However, in recent years the event has become more commercialised with shops selling cards for friends, parents, siblings and even your pets. Does such extensive advertisement make Valentine’s Day a competition to see who got the best gift or went to the fanciest restaurant? With the endless list of social media platforms it will be near impossible to avoid seeing a #boydidgood post. A lot of millennials like to show their followers luxurious gifts they have received from their partner. Does this put pressure on people? That everyone should aspire to want and expect the same, even if they can’t afford it?

There is no right or wrong way to spend Valentine’s Day and you should celebrate however you want to. If that means a bouquet of roses, an expensive meal out, or doing nothing at all. The real essence of Valentine’s Day is to celebrate your love for someone – be that yourself, your friends, or your significant other – and you should do that in whatever way feels right. Whether that’s to say the three big words or buy a nice card, it is the thought that counts and not the price.

Remember, you don’t need to wait until Valentine’s Day to tell your partner how much you love them.