Live Review: Blossoms at Stockport Plaza

The latest run of shows for five piece Stockport indie rockers, Blossoms, has seen them take an array of North West venues. These special launch shows celebrate the release of their latest album Foolish Loving Spaces, which has seen the band take on and adapt their combined guitar sounds in an extremely palatable way.

One such event that really has captured attention is their return to their hometown for a special album launch event at the cinema-styled, 20s art deco inspired Stockport Plaza. It was a strangely stunning display that, despite being a seated event, had a real energy that pulsated through the room.

From the very beginning it was clear that great intention and effort had been put into creating an event that encapsulated and explained the entire process that went into making Foolish, Loving, Spaces, from the conception of ideas to the final output of the album.

A short film, directed and edited by frontman Tom Ogden, documented the band’s journey from their first album through turbulent and experimental explorations in the studio , to New York escapades, to recording at Liverpool’s Parr Studios.

The short cinematic spectacle also displayed the creative improvisations that made it onto the record, such as Ogden’s demo recorded piano riff for ‘The Keeper’. The documentary was insightful and greatly conveyed the unique quirks and personality that makes Blossoms such a likeable band.

The ‘super eight’ style editing was less convincing but it was overtly clear that their distinctive style would never falter throughout.

Not long into the gig the crowd were treated to the stand-up comedian Lloyd Griffith. He delivered a blistering set based almost entirely around the application and removal of sticky tapes – bizarre and simply must be seen to be believed.

Other highlights from his set included his admission wanting to be in a band but in fact being a choirboy, followed by an equally baffling and yet wonderfully operatic style performance. His tangent-filled set was hilarious and well worth its inclusion in this eclectic showcase.

When the lights eventually dimmed for the main event, it was clear that something quite spectacular was about to unfold as Blossoms launched into their opening track ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’ with a fanfare of synths and percussive sound.

Ogden took to centre stage in an electric blue suit with a swagger akin to a 70s Rockstar and an incredible command of the stage space. The audience rarely remained seated throughout the performance as he moved and interacted playfully between the band and the attention of the crowd.

The tracks varied from slow ballads with distinctive synth sound from keyboardist Myles Kellock to huge highly anthemic numbers such as ‘Falling For Someone’, which was enjoyed and engagingly led by guitarist Josh Dewhurst, with rhythm from Ogden.

The show also featured a good few moments for the backing vocalists and extensive percussionists to really prove their metal too – with tracks such as ‘The Keeper’ lending to their brooding and gospel sounding tones. Their talents were also key players in the highly anticipated live performance of ‘Like Gravity’, which delighted the already excitable audience and brought the show towards the encore.

From there Blossoms charged through fan favourite ‘At Most A Kiss’ and their arguably popular track ‘Charlemagne’, finishing their mini residency style performance at The Plaza in a hazy wash of golden amber light.

This show is ultimately quite a triumph for the band, showing that they are still building on their music capabilities. As they advance into festival season it will be intriguing to see what their future performances hold. Spellbinding and impressively delivered musicianship is sure to be expected at a Blossoms show.

8/10