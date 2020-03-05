Manchester Forecast

SU elections cheating row erupts for second year running

Written on . Posted in News

Manchester SU’s Executive Officer elections have been rocked by accusations of candidate misconduct for the second year in a row.

Several candidates allegedly broke rules related to giving students personal space when voting – according to others in the running. 

The Mancunion understands that a video of the alleged event has been reported to SU staff overseeing the election. 

It’s also understood that a “screaming match” broke out this morning between two candidates in the foyer of the Students’ Union – thought to be related to the new allegations. 

Staff members have acknowledged the fresh complaints, and recognised that candidates had broken the rules. 

SU election rules – candidates are accused of breaking rule 5

Other candidates in the running told The Mancunion that they are reluctant to speak out due to the rule against “negative campaigning”.  

Voting in the election has been open for a week and is set to close at 5 pm today (Thursday 5th March) – results will be announced tonight at a ceremony at Whitworth Hall

Every year, students vote for eight full-time Executive Officers to lead Manchester SU. The officers are paid approximately £20,000.

At a dramatic results evening last year, the position of International Students’ officer was not declared due to the “unprecedented number of complaints” received by the SU about tactics used. 

The Mancunion revealed that several candidates – including some who won – had been banned from campaigning in person due to allegations of misconduct. 

Manchester SU is aware of the new allegations. 

