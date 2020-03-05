The Ordinary: the brand making clinical skincare accessible

The more you pay on skincare products, the more results you’ll see – this is a common myth that skincare brand The Ordinary are challenging, offering effective clinical technologies for a price that puts some drugstore brands to shame.

The Ordinary’s mission statement is to make skincare more accessible; protecting your skin is something that we should all be able to achieve, not a luxury that only a few can attain. The specialist team are bringing biochemical products to the forefront and allowing everyone to test out these technologies.

What you see is what you get with The Ordinary: there’s no fuss, no frills, no nonsense. The packaging is stripped back to pharmaceutical style containers and none of the products have any unnecessary perfumes or dyes included. They’re free from parabens, sulphates, mineral oils and the list goes on for this extremely conscious brand. It’s clear that they genuinely care about our skin and aren’t just hungry for profit.

Navigating through their wide selection of products may require some preliminary research – a lot of the names can be confusing and it’s hard to know exactly what they will achieve without doing some thorough reading beforehand. But don’t fear, we’ve compiled a list of some of our tried-and-tested favourites to get you started:

Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% – whether you’re looking to combat an uneven skin tone, target any signs of premature wrinkles or brighten your skin, this product will become your holy-grail.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution – this is a miracle-worker in a bottle, effortlessly reducing any congestion, hyper-pigmentation and dead skin. It leaves your skin looking incredibly smooth and brightened, plus it’s a lot less aggravating than harsh peel-off face masks or abrasive facial scrubs.

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution – if you’re a fan of the cult-classic Pixi Glow Tonic then this product is for you, as it’s a gentle exfoliating toner that leaves your skin glowing and radiant. It also contains a Tasmanian Pepperberry derivative which helps to reduce irritation, so if you’re scared about the thought of using a harsh acid on your face, this is the perfect place to start.

Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane – don’t be afraid of the fancy terminology; ‘retinoid’ simply means that this product boosts new cell growth and collagen production, which in the long-term helps the elasticity of your skin and prevents wrinkles. You’re never too young to start thinking about these things, especially if you’re guilty of lack of sleep and stress during exam seasons.

Caffeine Solution – this serum really packs a punch with its caffeine-infused formula, helping to relieve and brighten your tired eyes. It also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients, so whether you’re staying up all night to finish an essay or heading to a 9am lecture after a night out, no one will need to know.

Natural Moisturising Factors + HA – everyone needs a moisturiser regardless of your skin type, and this lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect to give your skin a hydration boost and leave it feeling comfortable rather than clogging up your pores.

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution – this product is designed for those with oily and acne-prone skin. Apply it directly on to spots or a light layer all over the face if you’re looking for general prevention of acne.

The Ordinary is available to purchase through Boots, Cult Beauty and Beauty Bay.