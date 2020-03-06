Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
New exec hail huge win for “underrepresented students” despite cheating controversy Strike Update: signs of progress as students call for compensation 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greater Manchester Number of rough sleepers in Manchester falls by over a third in 12 months There’s still time to vote in the SU elections University makes one in five students financially worse off in the long run, study says SU elections cheating row erupts for second year running Almost two thirds of disabled students missing out on funding Have your say in the SU Elections UCL become first Russell Group university to ban romantic relationships between students and staff
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Photo: Clker-Free-Vector-Images / 29587 images @ Pixabay

Death Row Dinners: Musician Edition Part 2

Written on . Posted in Food & Drink

Back again for another installment of Death Row Dinners. Though we’ve previously covered local musicians – this time we’re going more high profile.

Prince: According to NME, the late Prince was famous for cooking breakfast. His backing singer once disclosed that his favourite breakfast was scrambled eggs, for which he had his own secret recipe: curry and cheddar cheese.

David Bowie: Food-based publication The Daily Meal claimed that Bowie’s favourite food of all time was shepherd’s pie. Gotta love him.

Mick Jagger: According to those closest to the rock legend, Mick’s favourite foods are cherries, limeade and anchovies.

Madonna: Following a strict ‘macrobiotic diet’, Madonna’s personal chef Mayumi Nishimura prepares her favourite dishes such as ‘sauerkraut with thyme’ and ‘tofu tartare’.

Lady Gaga: The Italian-American icon loves turkey burgers and pasta apparently. Her favourite dessert of all time is panna cotta.

Rihanna: According to Rihanna’s personal chef, Debbie Solomon, Rihanna loves the food of her Jamaican, Guyanese heritage – with a lot of plantain, spice and old bay seasoning. Apparently she specifically asks for the chicken exclusively from the drumstick.

 

Written by

editor

Tags: celebrities, death row dinner, musicians, Opinion piece

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap