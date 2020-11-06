Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Manchester students protest over ‘lockdown’ fencing – in pictures Manchester University students remove ‘lockdown’ fencing during huge protests Manchester University erects fences on campus as ‘lockdown security measure’ Horoscopes: Week commencing November 2nd ‘I’m receiving no support’: DASS student speaks out about transition to online learning US election 2020: Millions head to the polls amid ‘biggest turnout in 100 years’ Coronavirus: What do the new tiers mean for theatres? Sacha Lord is taking the government to court New legal advice tells prosecutors sexting is not consent Gordon Brown proposes £100-a-week subsidy to combat youth unemployment
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident

Read More

//Breaking: ‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident More

  • Mancunion
  • News
  • ‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident
Students protest fences at Fallowfield Campus
Students Protest at Fallowfield Campus. Photo: Antonio Ross

‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident

Written on . Posted in News

The Mancunion has spoken to Manchester University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, following the events of yesterday, when fences were set up around Fallowfield campus.

Rothwell apologised for any distress caused by the decision to erect the fences, and said an enquiry would be established to determine exactly what happened.

First year students have expressed anger at what they perceived was a lack of communication about why the fences were set up in the first place.

The University are currently removing the fencing from around Fallowfield Campus in response to widespread uproar.

Despite this, students still gathered in force yesterday evening, to tear down the fences and to protest the Universtity’s overall response to the pandemic and what they feel has been a “lack of mental health support” from the University, particularly for students in halls.

During the interview students also submitted questions to the Vice-Chancellor on topics including reduction in tuition fees, mental health support and facilities, library opening hours, and online learning.

Read more about yesterday’s events here:

Manchester University erects fences on campus as ‘lockdown security measure’

Manchester University students remove ‘lockdown’ fencing during huge protests

 

Written by
and

senior_editor

Tags: fallowfield campus, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, student protest, University lockdown, University of Manchester Vice-chancellor

Josh Sandiford

Deputy Editor
Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap