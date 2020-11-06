‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident

The Mancunion has spoken to Manchester University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, following the events of yesterday, when fences were set up around Fallowfield campus.

Rothwell apologised for any distress caused by the decision to erect the fences, and said an enquiry would be established to determine exactly what happened.

First year students have expressed anger at what they perceived was a lack of communication about why the fences were set up in the first place.

The University are currently removing the fencing from around Fallowfield Campus in response to widespread uproar.

Despite this, students still gathered in force yesterday evening, to tear down the fences and to protest the Universtity’s overall response to the pandemic and what they feel has been a “lack of mental health support” from the University, particularly for students in halls.

During the interview students also submitted questions to the Vice-Chancellor on topics including reduction in tuition fees, mental health support and facilities, library opening hours, and online learning.

