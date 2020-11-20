UoM launch 24 hour mental health helpline and app

The University of Manchester have launched a new helpline and app this week which aims to provide students with access to 24 hour mental health support.

Students can use the service to speak to trained counsellors and advisors on topics including emotional and physical health, mental health, relationships, managing stress and anxiety, and money issues.

The University counselling service will continue to operate as usual, however, and can be reached via this online questionnaire or by calling 01612752864 to book an appointment.

The mental health helpline can be accessed by students 24 hours a day 365 days a year on 0800 028 3766. It is run by a UK-based independent external wellbeing provider, Health Assured, who describe themselves as providing “access to a global network of over 1,500 counsellors, trainers and critical incident responders.”

Students were sent an email on Thursday detailing how to access the helpline and My Healthy Advantage app, which is . free to download on iTunes and Google Play. Students will need to enter a unique code when registering for the app, which they can find on My Manchester once they login.

The launch of this service comes after widespread pressure from the student body to increase support for students, particularly those in halls, during the pandemic.

University Senior Leadership met with freshers reps last Sunday to hear the concerns students have about accommodation conditions, student morale and mental health, support among other things.

The atmosphere within the study body remains tense, with the UoM Rent Strike’s occupation now in its 9th day. So it remains to be seen whether or not this announcement, alongside the recent pledge to improve maintenance in halls and reduce rent by 20% for the remainder of the year, will serve as steps towards some form of resolution.

The University of Manchester student support portal have also issued the following guidance on the newly introduced 24 hour mental health support:

How to access the helpline

You can access the helpline right away for help if you’re struggling, and it’s really easy to use.

Call 0800 028 3766 and one of Health Assured’s advisors will answer. You’ll be asked to confirm your University and then You’ll then be asked what your issue relates to so you can be put through to the right advisor to help you.

If an appropriate advisor is unavailable or on another call, you can request a call back, which means no call charges if you’re not in the UK.

My Healthy Advantage App

As well as the helpline, you can access the My Healthy Advantage App. The app provides you with interactive resources to help track and improve your wellbeing. Within the app, you will get access to a library of resources personalised to your preferences, wellbeing articles, videos, mood trackers, 4-week plans, mini health checks and more.

The app also allows you to chat directly to an advisor using the online chat function. This option will only appear when an advisor is available to speak to ensure you get the direct support needed. This may be helpful for those people who feel anxious phoning the health assured number.

Download the app

iTunes

Google Play

Downloading the app is simple, and it takes a few simple steps to set up your account.

To access the My Healthy Advantage app you will need to enter a unique code before you can register – you can find the code in My Manchester.

You’ll then be asked to enter your details and select your preferences to tailor the content you see and select which areas you’re interested in learning about. Once that’s done, your registration is complete and you are free to use all of the app’s features right away.