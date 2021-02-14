Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone set to be introduced in 2022 LGBT+ History Month: How to celebrate from home “Entrancing and Energising” – Bicep Isles Album Review Editorial: Russell Group Student Newspapers for No-Detriment Policy Covid cases went undetected during student mass testing, study says Brexit: What on earth is going on? Polish students react to near-total abortion ban in their home country “Bleeding isn’t a luxury, no one should have to budget to bleed”: Scotland issues free sanitary products Get involved in the Christmas Pamper Shoebox Appeal “This is a way we can all be together again”: Streamers wanted for student Twitch channel
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

George Floyd: Manchester mural defaced again

Read More

//Breaking: George Floyd: Manchester mural defaced again More

George Floyd mural Manchester defaced. Photo: @The Mancunion

George Floyd: Manchester mural defaced again

Written on . Posted in News

A Manchester mural in memory of George Floyd has been defaced for a second time.

The portrait, which was painted by artist AKSE P19, is located in Stevenson Square, Northern Quarter. A large ‘N’ has been spray painted over the mural in an appalling repeat of a similar incident in summer.

This is the second time in less than a year that the mural has been damaged by racist graffiti. In July 2020, a young white man was caught on CCTV writing a racial slur in spray paint on the artwork.

George Floyd mural graffiti suspect

Photo: @GMP

George Floyd mural graffiti suspect

Footage shows a man defacing the mural (July 2020). Photo: @GMP

Police at the time launched an investigation into the “racially aggravated criminal damage” and Akse P19 was re-commissioned to repair the portrait.

George Floyd, a security guard, was the victim of police brutality in Minneapolis, USA. Mr Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by police officers. His face has since become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Work is currently being undertaken to remedy the damage.

This is a breaking news story. More details will follow shortly.

Written by

senior_editor

Tags: Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, George Floyd Mural, Manchester mural, Northern Quarter

Anja Samy

Editor-In-Chief of The Mancunion and Head of Manchester Media Group.
Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap