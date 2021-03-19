Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
#NancyOut Campaign stage sit-in at the University of Manchester Is ‘greenwashing’ by big tech deceiving us all? The Revolution of Sustainable Plastics Know your rights: How to deal with the police on campus Who Killed the Lollipop Man? Will Nancy be voted out? The referendum explained Rated: The Instagram meme pages sweeping Fallowfield Opinion: Here’s why Nancy Rothwell must go George Floyd: Manchester mural defaced again Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone set to be introduced in 2022
Manchester Mancunion Logo
The Battle of Shangri-la
Photo: Courtesy of MANIFF

MANIFF 2021: The Battle of Shangri-la

Written on . Posted in Film

Among the international premieres at the 2021 Manchester International Film Festival is the Brazilian film The Battle of Shangri-la. Co-directed by Severino Neto and Rafael de Carvalho, the film centres on the character of João. After the death of his adoptive father, he decides to seek out his birth parents and discovers a difficult personal history.

The film takes its time revealing the full story behind João’s past and spends much of the runtime developing a sense of character and setting. By the time it reaches the climax, we have come to know him in a direct manner that intensifies the dramatic tension.

At times it does feel as though the narrative is struggling to make proper progress and there are story points that feel undeveloped at certain points in the film. Weaknesses in the script are largely overcome by the quality of the filmmaking though, which keeps even slow sequences from feeling too bland.

Fortunately for a film so reliant on its central character, Gustavo Machado gives a strong performance as João. From the big moments down to the smaller mannerisms, he does a fantastic job developing a fully realised character that the viewer can feel intimately familiar with.

In addition to all of this, the film engages with significant themes of wrongdoing, forgiveness and religion in a satisfying manner without trivialising them. The Battle of Shangri-la is an effective and emotive drama and definitely does justice to its sensitive subject matter.

3.5/5.

The Battle of Shangri-la premiered at Manchester International Film Festival on the 13th of March.

Written by

contributor

Tags: Brazil, Brazilian cinema, Film, international cinema, Manchester International Film Festival, MANIFF, maniff 2021, shangri-la, the battle of shangri-la

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap