Lush vocals and glistening sythn-pop melodies? Phoebe Green must be in town

Dazzling glitz-pop north-native Phoebe Green has delivered yet another stellar creation. This time, in the form of her debut EP. Green’s penchant for creating glittery ear worms has exceeded and excelled. This is made more than evident in her new release. Raw emotion and sultry style encompass the lush melodies and bubbling indie-pop goodness that we have all come to know and love.

The self-proclaimed ‘Shirley Temple of the North’ documents personal growth and inner contemplation. She illustrates a darker tone through witty lyricism and spokes of confession. All sung with complete conviction and an entrancing, almost hypnotic whispery style. This is testament to insecure teenage years and the constant inner struggle for perfection. Her pessimism and melancholy lend to create a sublimely daunting vibe entwined with a 70’s pop-colour aura that is not to be overlooked.

The first track on the EP, Reinvent, is an irresistibly colourful and texturally diverse pop-punk number. It is co-written with The Big Moon’s Juliette Jackson. Teetering on the edge of psychedelia, the hard hitting and brutally honest lyrics are wonderfully accompanied by synth melodies and prominently delicate guitar strokes. Reinvent is a vocally mature track that is as sonically pleasing as it is utterly cathartic.

Sliding through the emphasised jealousy and paranoia themes in Grit, we find ourselves faced with another vulnerable track. Golden Girl cries out messages of self-doubt and depreciation, through the use of carefully written lyrics, and grungy bass lines.

Akin to Reinvent, Phoebe wears her heart on her sleeve. She pours through the pains of striving for an inconceivable perfection, thrust upon us by a dystopian society. This crucial and enigmatic track details the exhausting trials and tribulations of self-growth. Mournful melodies detail unattainable perfection, and the peace that comes with accepting perfection doesn’t exist. Green has an uncanny ability to create entirely relatable tracks through captivating and emotionally empowered lyrics. All whilst still delivering utterly delightful, powerful pop creations.

The EP comes to a phenomenal and unwavering finish with A World I Forgot. Utilising heavier guitars and deeper, more prominent drum lines, the track ensures ending on a high with one final bang. Her compelling use of contemporary electronic themes to lightly sprinkle the new wave indulgence lends for an exciting end to a brilliant and bold debut offering.

I Can’t Cry For You has the pleasure of being Green’s first creation to be physically pressed to vinyl. Complete with two bonus tracks, Dreaming Of and Easy Peeler.

Easy Peeler serves as a glimmering showcase of Green’s ability to seamlessly slide between a wide range of genres. This single is full of attitude and teemed with dreamy vocals. It just so happens to be the cherry on top of a perfect cake, a glimmering addition to an already spectacular EP.

Green’s dazzling introspection of teenage angst and societal pressures are an empowering feat. They make for a marvellous offering to fans, old and new. Utterly addictive and fabulously glittering, Green is far from finished, and is sure to be back with more elusive, moody, and perfectly psychedelic spectacles that will awe and delight.

Embrace your teenage youth and bless your ears with the wonderful creation that Phoebe Green has delightfully bestowed upon us.

Tracklist:

Reinvent Grit Golden Girl A World I Forgot Dreaming Of (Bonus Track) Easy Peeler (Bonus Track)

7/10