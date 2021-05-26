The Warehouse Project is finally reopening…

The Warehouse Project has just released the first six upcoming events which will kick start this September. The full calendar line-up will be released in the next coming weeks starting from September 17th until New Year’s Eve.

A WHP press release prepares ravers for the long-awaited return to the dancefloor, getting us all ready for “defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full spectrum of music and cultural immersion.”

Here’s the run down of all the WHP nights you do not want to get FOMO over:

Friday 17th September

With all events cancelled in 2020 following COVID, the iconic Manchester venue is gearing up to make a powerful comeback Nile Rogers & Chic kicking off the first event. With support from Horse Meat Disco, Norman Jay, DJ Paulette and more – this first event is definitely one to attend.

Saturday 18th September

Photo: @repercussion__ on Instagram

The long-awaited day of Repercussion Festival. With a sick lineup of the best DJs including Tom Misch, Floating Points, Jayda G, Laurent Garnier, DJ Koze, Ben UFO, Call Super, Anz, Moodymann, DJ Seinfeld, Josey Rebelle and Jamz Supernova along with live performances of George Fitzgerald, Mosey Boyd, Kamaal Williams, Jordan Rakei and Soul II Soul – this festival may just salvage your lack of social life for the past year and a bit!

Friday 24th September

All hail Drum and Bass! Metropolis will be hosting legends like Andy C, Sub Focus, Wilkinson, High Contrast, Hype & Randall this night. To satisfy all your raving cravings, this is the event for you! From 8 till late (and I mean late, not just 11 p.m. curfew late) blow off steam with your Drum and Base dreams!

Saturday 25th September

Peggy Gou and Honey Dijon. Need I say more?

Friday 1st October

With Eric Prydz headlining and coming back to the Depot for the first time in 9 years – you definitely want to get yourself down there to zone out to his iconic Call on Me single which made him famous way back in the noughties!

Saturday 2nd October

The following day hosts Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Ben Sterling, and many more great talent with a wide range of deep-house, electronic, and dance music to keep you going all night long!

Tickets for The Warehouse Project go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday May 27th.

Find more information on the events here.