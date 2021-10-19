Stock the Perfect Pantry

Having moved away from home for the first time, cooking for yourself, whilst sometimes inconvenient, becomes a necessity and the norm. Whether a new or novice cook, the one thing guaranteed make your life easier is a good pantry. Many students overlook the power of a well-stocked cupboard but having the right products to hand at a moment’s notice will give you the ability to pull out dishes, even when the fridge is looking barren. Reaching for the back of the cupboard and pulling together some basics can also save you grabbing your phone to order from Uber Eats, a habit that can quietly drain away money.

This is a non-exhaustive list of pantry items that will help you get started. These are basic, versatile, and frequently used ingredients that are usually fairly cheap, and have a long shelf life. You may want to upgrade this list and personalise it to fit your preferred cuisines and favourite dishes but to start, this list should set you on the right track.

Whilst there is no need to buy all of these items at once, it can be worth doing at the start of term, to feel set up in at least one area of your life before deadlines begin to fall. In this case, we suggest making a big online food delivery, as it will save you from paying delivery costs, and crucially prevent you from carrying an insanely large food shop all by yourself.

Without further ado, here are our suggestions to start off your very own student pantry:

Dry goods

All-purpose flour

Sugar

Rolled Oats

Rice

Lentils

Pasta

Instant ramen

Canned goods

Tomatoes

Beans (black, kidney, white…)

Coconut Milk

Chickpeas

Oils, vinegars, and sauces

Olive oil

Non-stick spray

Vinegar (rice wine or apple cider)

Soy Sauce

Sriracha or hot sauce

Honey

Mustard

Peanut or Almond Butter

Bouillon cubes

Tomato paste

Pre-made pasta and curry sauces

Herbs and spices

Salt

Pepper (in a grinder)

Dry herb mix

Paprika

Chinese 5 spice mix

Garam Masala

Chilli flakes

Garlic Powder

Cinnamon

Frozen food

Peas

Sweetcorn

Fruits for smoothies to morning porridge

Bread (keep sliced bread in the freezer to toast when needed)

We hope this list allows you to cook tastier, cheaper and gives you a helping hand when needing a hearty meal at the end of a long day at uni.