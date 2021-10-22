Our favorite shops on Depop

Looking to buy into some of this season’s new trends? Whether you’re looking for Y2K Bratz dolls vibes, 90s slip dresses, or unique handmade pieces to add to your wardrobe, Depop is the place to look at. You’ll most likely find what you’re looking for while at the same time keeping the prices and your impact on the planet low. However, it can be daunting, and time-consuming to get started on the platform. But worry not, we’re here to help, we’ve selected our favourite Depop shops to look at if your wardrobe is in dire need of a makeover.

A great way to get started on Depop is to search for shops by influencers that you follow. Not only are the clothes they list often barely worn as they get a lot of clothes just for photoshoots but if you’re a fan of their style, you’re also much more likely to like their listings as well.

If you’re not looking for vintage or handmade but rather trendy pieces from this season or last, it’s the perfect place to start your research! The last three shops on this list are examples of influencers’ shops. The others are all shops we think are worth looking at. Not only are they super unique but they also have fantastic reviews and post regularly so you’re unlikely to get bored of them.

Without further ado, here’s the list of our top picks:

@Abbieaporter

The perfect mix of 90s and 00s designer pieces, there is something for everyone at this shop. A collection ranging from jeans to coats and everything in between, this is definitely a brand to follow especially after reading the reviews.

@exgirlfriendshop

An international brand with some Y2K vintage designer gems, although there is a minimum spend for the UK. Make a group order with friends or treat yourself to a bundle.

@Crystaltrevern

Photo Credit: Crystal Trevern @ Depop

Active every day and new pieces added weekly @crystaltrevern is another shop to watch. Their items can be seen on many different influencers on both TikTok and Instagram. They stock very on-trend pieces, including the vintage Dior tank that was everywhere last summer. This brand has a wide range of stock for every aesthetic.

@sugarnspiceldn

Photo Credit: Sugar n Spice @ Depop

We discovered this brand over the summer. They are based in the UK and all their items are handmade. Their collection includes mini and maxi skirts as well as cami tops that you can buy as a set or separately. They are also very active on Instagram with plenty of outfits and styling inspiration. Their lemon print co-ord was a summer must.

@meganowelsh

Megan Welsh also known as ‘Megano’ on her social media is a fashion influencer based in Glasgow. Her Depop is filled with colour and her looks take a lot of inspiration from rave and festival fashion. She is the perfect person to follow for an event outfit.

@Lydbutler

Lydia Butler can be found on both Tiktok and Instagram, she really grew in popularity over lockdown. Before becoming a full-time influencer, she worked as an assistant buyer, showing how well she understands fashion trends. The majority of her stock is from fast fashion brands and is in perfect condition.

@Sophiatuxford1

Half of the fashion and lifestyle duo, Sophia Tuxford regularly uploads on Depop. She stocks items from designer to high street often with images for styling inspiration