Blues Kitchen: A dream come blue

A bright neon sign guides you down Quay Street to Blues Kitchen, one of the best places in Manchester to spend a Friday night. With its sumptuous decor, a constant hubbub of chatter and a menu that puts most to shame, it’s no wonder that Blues is packed out. Busy yes, but the staff here don’t seem fazed. In fact, they whizz around the room like skaters on ice, depositing a drink here and a smile there with professional ease. When we ordered at the bar, our drinks were brought smoothly to our table- no need to lift a finger with this level of service. This was just the start to our Blues experience, which left us as content and stuffed as after Christmas dinner.

To start we ordered four cocktails between us, a far cry from our usual vodka lemonades. At an eye-watering £10.50 they’re certainly not cheap, but as a special treat they were exquisite. I had the Marmalade Cup, with real marmalade in, which was as sweet and comforting as a hug from Paddington bear.

Our other favourites throughout the night were the silky smooth Espresso Martini which was the best we’ve ever tried, as well as the Hurricane which came with the wow factor of a trip to Havana itself. Later, we tried the Pinot Grigio because I once read that every good restaurant should have a wine around the £20 mark! At £23.90, this wine was dry and refreshing, the perfect companion to the meal. Drinks wise, Blues really delivers.

Burnt Pear Old-Fashioned. Photo: Izzy Langhamer @ The Mancunion

The menu at Blues hones in on its New Orleans theme. We started with the buffalo cauliflower, a deliciously spicy dish that ended on a sweet note. We paired this with the rich and creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with blue corn tortillas – our advice is to dip the cauliflower into the spinach for a real taste sensation. Blue is known for its burgers, and to its credit they were mouthwateringly soft, particularly its vegan burger. Stray further down the menu though, and treat yourself to the beef brisket. Flavoursome and moist, the brisket is a must-try for meateaters.

White Chocolate and Ginger Cheesecake. Photo: Izzy Langhamer @ The Mancunion

Side-wise, we had the mac ‘n’ cheese and the cornbread with honey butter. Whilst both tasty, they were perhaps the most average dishes we tried. Far from ordinary was the white chocolate and ginger cheesecake, resplendent with caramelised bananas. The perfect finisher, it was light, creamy and gingerbread sweet. If you’ve really got a sweet tooth, we suggest the vegan chocolate milkshake. It slides down your throat as smoothly as a happy hour pint at Friendship, and is just as refreshing!

Blues Kitchen Club. Photo: Eve Micklewright @ The Mancunion

By this point, we were as comfortable as four plump pillows, and headed up to the club area. The club is free in Blues, and well worth a trip. Livelier than most clubs and far nicer an environment, we’ll certainly be returning soon! The music that night was mostly soul and pop, making for a vibrant, dancy atmosphere. Red and orange light played across the faces of the crowd as the live music from below echoed up.

As one of my friends put it: it blue us away!!