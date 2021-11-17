Three days of strike action will take place next month from the 1st to the 3rd of December, following ballot results announced by the nationwide union.

The University of Manchester branch confirmed on Twitter last night that they would be following the strike action on these dates, over the ‘four fights’ dispute.

The action comes after University of Manchester staff voted earlier this month to strike pay, casualisation, workload and inequality. However, staff did not take the opportunity to strike over pensions, not meeting the threshold required to take action on the subject.

In a statement released by the UCU, the union said that more action may be taken if the demands were not met, opening the door to more strikes in future weeks and months. However, it was not made clear what form this would take.

A spokesperson for The University of Manchester released this statement in response, to the Mancunion:

“It is deeply regrettable that UCU members have voted for strike action. We do recognise how important pensions, pay and employment conditions are to colleagues and we take those views very seriously. However, inevitably any kind of industrial action causes serious disruption for our community, and particularly our students, after such an extended period of pandemic upheaval.

“There were two ballots which eligible members of UCU voted upon.

“In the ballot on changes to the USS pension arrangement, our turnout was 49.95% of eligible UCU members, so failed to reach the legal 50% threshold required to give a mandate for strike action. 78% (807 staff) of those who voted were in favour of strike action. In total, we have about 6,300 USS members across the University.

“In the separate vote on pay and employment conditions, the turnout of eligible UCU members was 50.4%, so just exceeding the 50% threshold. 74% (728 staff) of those voting in this ballot were in favour of strike action, yet we have a total of over 12,000 staff across the University all of whom are affected by pay and conditions.

“Pay and pensions, are negotiated nationally by UCEA and UUK respectively, so we are unable to make any changes at a local, Manchester level. We continue to work hard to address other aspects of employment which were raised in the ballot such as the nature of contracts and gender and ethnicity pay gaps.”