Latest News:
UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces The University of Manchester remove the option of an automatic extension Andy Burnham discusses the Manchester Night In protest University of Manchester staff to strike over pay Manchester City Council cancels free Bonfire Night events The comments provided by the Local Authorities on the Rise in Spiking Mancunion drink spiking report All you need to know about the Part Time Officer Elections Girls Night In: Anti-spiking campaign calls for club boycott Pandora Papers: Pandora’s Box has opened and it’s worth over $32 trillion
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces

Read More

//Breaking: UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces More

unsplash.com @Emma Shulzhenko

A different kind of long COVID

Written on . Posted in Science & Tech

Although the end of restrictions may be nye, the effects of social distancing may continue. Researchers at universities in Taiwan and China have highlighted one way this spill-over into ‘normal life’ could occur.

The researchers set about to study the relationship between COVID-19 social distancing and pain. Conducting two experiments, they aimed to establish whether pain perception and pain sensitivity were affected by reminding participants of social distancing. 

Pain perception was measured using a nine-point self-report scale of pain and pain sensitivity was assessed based on pressure applied by an algometer, a device used to calculate the amount of pressure that generates the feeling of pain.

It was found in both experiments that priming participants to think about social distancing genuinely increased both perception and sensitivity to pain. This agreed with the researchers’ original predictions as previous studies into the role of social connection showed that increasing social support can decrease sensitivity to both social and physical pain.

COVID-19 has already had a massive impact on the lives of many students. Graduations have been cancelled, teaching styles have changed and contact hours have been drastically reduced. However, not only may this have had a direct impact on the university experience, the indirect effects of social distancing may have also had longer-lasting effects.

Although the long-term implications of social distancing may not yet have been fully established, this research has recognised how social support and a need for a ‘community’ are vital aspects of society. Increasing that sense of togetherness within institutions like universities, schools and businesses should be a priority for all leadership as interpersonal connection can have widespread impacts on the health of members of those groups.

Vaccination schemes, the use of facemasks and sanitisation bring hope that we can return to a more ‘normal’ way of living soon. Regardless, the long-term effects of COVID-19 may stay with us for years to come.

Written by

contributor

Tags: coronavirus, covid, Mental Health, Social Distancing

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap