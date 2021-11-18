Latest News:
UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces The University of Manchester remove the option of an automatic extension Andy Burnham discusses the Manchester Night In protest University of Manchester staff to strike over pay Manchester City Council cancels free Bonfire Night events The comments provided by the Local Authorities on the Rise in Spiking Mancunion drink spiking report All you need to know about the Part Time Officer Elections Girls Night In: Anti-spiking campaign calls for club boycott Pandora Papers: Pandora’s Box has opened and it’s worth over $32 trillion
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces

Read More

//Breaking: UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces More

Photo: The Book of Mormon.

The Book of Mormonchester: Mormons return to Manchester

Written on . Posted in Theatre

“The best musical of this century” (according to The New York Times) is coming to Manchester’s Palace Theatre throughout December.

The four-time Olivier award-winning musical “follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.”

Written by the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, it’s bound to be hilarious and have some seriously catchy songs. And if you’re anything like me you are probably wondering how a comedy about missionaries works? What on earth will they get up to? Based on The Sunday Telegraph‘s review “God have mercy upon my soul.” I am excited to find out!

The starring missionaries are Robert Colvin as Elder Price and Conner Pierson as Elder Cunningham, both of whom have performed the show in America too. They are now leading the Mormons on a year-long UK tour, finishing in Edinburgh in October 2022.

The Book of Mormon, now in its tenth year, remains the most sold-out show on both the West End and Broadway, so get your tickets whilst you still can. It will be at the Palace Theatre from the 8th of December until the 1st of January, before continuing its UK tour.

Written by

senior_editor

Tags: Book of Mormon, comedy musical, musical, Palace Theatre, south park, The Book of Mormon, West End

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap