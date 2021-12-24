The most ‘bingeable’ box sets for the festive period

The Good Place

Seasons: 4, 53 episodes

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re looking for a Christmas binge that’ll teach you something between its humorous moments, The Good Place may be the show for you. The plot follows Eleanor Shellstrop, played by Christen Bell, as she enters the afterlife’s ‘Good Place’. There, she must navigate her moral and personal issues that arise due to her dubious past. The Good Place will keep you on your toes with a clever script that encompasses everything from Plato and Kant to giant ladybirds and mythical creatures. Each episode combines humour and poignancy, with its driving theme summed up by the Good Place’s overseer: “What matters is if they’re trying to be better today than they were yesterday”. It is the journey of the central six characters through self-discovery and self-improvement, and of course lots of genuinely funny interactions, which will be the reason you’ll want to keep on clicking the ‘next episode’ button.