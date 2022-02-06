Burn The Floor is coming to The Bridgewater Hall Manchester this Valentine’s Day. Starring Kevin Clifton, five-time Strictly finalist, the dance show features passionate Tango, romantic Waltz and sensual Rhumba.

During his Strictly tenure, Clifton won various glitter balls, including the main show with his celebrity dance partner, journalist Stacey Dooley, in 2018, and the Children in Need and Christmas specials in 2019.

Clifton says, “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

Strictly fans will no doubt have heard of the show as it has starred number of Strictly alumni, including Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe, all of whom have been finalists in the dance competition. Kevin was also a part of the dance company before his Strictly run and has now come back “home”.

A mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Burn The Floor has been the world’s leading Ballroom show for more than two decades, with performances across Broadway and the West End, and it is now mid-way through a UK tour. After a two-year delay due to Covid, it is finally coming to Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on February 14th – the perfect Valentine’s date night!

