Tumble outta bed and stumble to the Palace Theatre Manchester

9 to 5 has finally blessed us with another UK tour after being situated at the West End. Claire Sweeney stars in the Dolly Parton musical based on the film, unsurprisingly called 9 to 5 (1980). Did you know there was also a film series spinoff of 9 to 5? Truly, Dolly Parton has had it all.

If you’ve never seen 9 to 5, either the film or musical, the plot revolves around three women who devise a plan to ruin their sexist boss who doesn’t appreciate or value them. They try to change their office forever, but will it go to plan? The musical came much later than the 1980 film, with its first performance in the US in 2008 before coming to the UK in 2012, with its West End debut and second UK tour in 2019. The last tour starred Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies, who had also starred in the West End production.

Although the musical is based on the iconic film, it does have a reimagined script and features all-new songs written by Dolly Parton herself as well as some songs that Dolly had recorded for other projects such as ‘Bacwkoods Barbie’. Despite its reworkings for the stage, the dream of equality in the workplace still resonates with audiences today, making the 1980s film even more poignant in how far we still have to go. However, with sold-out shows, the musical ultimately confirms the solidarity for the movement, and people’s love for the Queen of Country (sorry, Shania).

Claire Sweeney is best-known for her work in musical theatre and for playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside. She has also appeared as a contestant on the first series of both Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as a panelist on Loose Women.

If you’re interested in seeing the show, it’s only in Manchester for five days and tickets are selling fast. With a star-studded cast and its country-music charm, it’s sure to put a smile on your face after working your own 9 to 5 day job!

9 to 5 plays at the Palace Theatre from 1st to 5th March – which will be the final stop of its UK tour.