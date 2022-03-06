Manchester Opera House invites the Curious

The National Theatre’s production of the bestselling novel written by Mark Haddon is finally arriving in Manchester.

If you haven’t read the 2003 novel, the plot of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows a 15-year-old, Christopher Boone, who is accused of murdering his neighbour’s dog – you guessed it – in the night. I don’t want to spoil much as it’s a mystery, but Christopher’s world is about to get upturned.

The show is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning production (adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliot) and is currently on its 10th-anniversary tour, so it’s not one to be missed if you’re a fan of the show or the book.

As someone who is a fan of the novel, I’m very excited to see it come to life on the stage. The book captures how Christopher’s mind works so perfectly, with little details to encapsulate his thought patterns as a child with mental health issues. For instance, the book’s chapters are listed in prime numbers rather than the usual format because Christopher loves maths. I wonder how details like this will unfold on the stage, and I can’t wait to fall in love with the story again.

If you’re intrigued at all, I’d recommend reading the novel even if you can’t see the production because it is very well-written, and the story is extremely compelling. For all of the outsiders of the world, Haddon’s novel stays with you long after an initial reading.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time plays at Manchester Opera House from 8th-12th March before continuing its UK tour until May.