Nominations for Manchester SU Student Media Awards close Sunday 24th April!

Each year, UoM students as part of Manchester Media Group work tirelessly to media content that inclusively represents, entertains and informs the UK’s largest student population, here in Manchester. We want to celebrate all the hard work created by the members of MMG this past year with the 2022 SU Student Media Awards!

The Awards night will be taking place on May 11th at 7pm in Academy 2, so remember to save the date! Nominations are still open for now but submissions close 11:59PM Sunday 24th April.

You can nominate yourself, someone you know, or a piece of content you really enjoyed this year which was made as part of Fuse FM, Fuse TV or The Mancunion! Take a look below at the categories for this year’s SU Student Media Awards and apply via the NOMINATION FORM.

Nomination Form:

Fuse FM categories:

Best Music Show Best DJ Show Best Talk Show Best Podcast Best Marketed Show Best Interview Best Event Presenter of the Year Best Newcomer Outstanding Contribution to Fuse FM

Fuse TV Categories:

Best Factual Programme Best Entertainment Programme Best Drama Programme or Script Best News Programme Presenter of the Year Best Newcomer Outstanding Contribution to Fuse TV

The Mancunion

Best Article (News and Current Affairs) Best Article (Culture) Best Interview Hottest Tea Spilled Best Page Design Best Writer Behind the Scenes Team Member of the Year Section Editor of the Year Outstanding Contribution to The Mancunion

MMG

MMG Collaboration of the Year Best Society Collaboration Outstanding Contribution to MMG

If you have any questions about the awards criteria or decision-making processes, please email the Student Media Coordinator, Anja Samy, at [email protected].

Fuse FM

Best Music Show:

1. If you are self-nominating, please submit either a link to a recording of your favourite show this year, or a show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights, to give us a flavour of your show and to demonstrate some of the great work you have done. You can either link to an online file of this in your statement or upload the audio on the form.

2. Please also submit a document featuring a statement (around 250 words) about why your show deserves this award, the hard work you have put in over the past year, and anything else about your show which is relevant, such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

3. If you are nominating someone else’s show, please submit a document featuring a link for the judges to listen to your favourite episode of this show online, as well as a statement (around 250 words) about why you feel this show deserves this award, anything else about their show which is relevant such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

4. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people. Please submit each nomination separately.

Best DJ Show:

1. If you are self-nominating, please submit a mix that you played on one of your shows, to give us a flavour and to demonstrate some of the great work you have done on it over the past year. You can either link to an online file of this in your statement or upload the audio on the form.

2. Please also submit a document featuring a statement (around 250 words) about why your show deserves this award, the hard work you have put in over the past year, and anything else about your show which is relevant, such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

3. If you are nominating someone else’s show, please submit a document featuring a link for the judges to listen to your favourite episode of this show, as well as a statement (around 250 words) about why you feel this show deserves this award, anything else about their show which is relevant such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

4. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people. Please submit each nomination separately.

Best Talk Show:

1. If you are self-nominating, please submit a link to a recording of your favourite show episode or a show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights, to give us a flavour of your show and to demonstrate some of the great work you have done on it over the past year. You can either link to an online file of this in your statement or upload the audio on the form.

2. Please also submit a document featuring a statement (around 250 words) about why your show deserves this award, the hard work you have put in over the past year, and anything else about your show which is relevant, such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

3. If you are nominating someone else’s show, please submit a document featuring a link for the judges to listen to your favourite episode of this show online, as well as a statement (around 250 words) about why you feel this show deserves this award, anything else about their show which is relevant such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

4. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people. Please submit each nomination separately.

Best Podcast:

1. If you are self-nominating, please provide a link to your best episode or a show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights to give us a flavour of your show and to demonstrate some of the great work you have done on it over the past year. You can either link to an online file of this in your statement or upload the audio on the form.

2. Please also submit a document with a statement (around 250 words) about why your podcast deserves this award as well as any links to any social media pages/SoundCloud/website etc.

3. If you are nominating someone else’s show, please submit a document featuring a link for the judges to listen to your favourite episode of this show online, as well as a statement (around 250 words) about why you feel this show deserves this award, anything else about their show which is relevant such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

4. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people in this category.

Best Marketed Show:

This category aims to recognise the show which went above and beyond when marketing themselves across social media and more.

1. Please provide a document featuring URL links to ways you/they have pushed the show out there to the public – these can be social media platforms, any streaming/podcast platforms, articles written about or by the hosts relating to the show, websites created, and anything else you/they did to get the name of your show and Fuse FM out there.

2. Please also include a statement (max. 200 words) about the work you/they put in to promote the show and any positive results you/they noticed in audience numbers/interaction from doing it.

3. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people in this category, please submit each as individual nominations.

Best Interview:

This category celebrates an outstanding audio or written interview.

1. Please provide a link to a recording of the interview or the article you wrote.

2. Please also include a statement (around 250 words) about why you feel this interview deserves this award, anything else about how you arranged it or the impact/audience response the interview had, including any relevant links such as URL links to social media pages/SoundCloud/website/related materials etc.

3. Maximum 1 entry per show in this category if you are self-nominating and up to 2 nominations for other people in this category, please submit each as individual nominations.

Best Event:

This category recognises the amazing work that goes into putting on gigs, workshops, fundraisers and club nights for Fuse FM. You can nominate an event you ran or one that someone else put on.

Please include a supporting statement (max. 350 words) including why this event was so good, the impact it had, any other information about how it was run, difficulties you overcame, charity/community impact, or audience response. You may include supporting hyperlinks to marketing materials/social media.

Presenter of the Year:

This category is for a presenter who goes above and beyond when broadcasting, they always bring energy and creativity, they are well-researched on their topics, find great guests and are just great to listen to.

1. If you are self-nominating, please upload or link to a recording of your best show or submit a show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights of you presenting on the show(s) you have been a part of.

2. Please also include a statement (max. 200 words) about why you/they are a great presenter, including some info about the kinds of things you’ve got up to while broadcasting with Fuse FM this year.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additional to this, you may also nominate someone else who you love to listen to. Please submit this as a separate nomination, and include a document with links to their best work to listen to online, and a supporting statement about why you think they are the best presenter at Fuse FM.

Best Newcomer:

This category is for a member of Fuse FM who only started getting involved with the station this academic year. They are someone who goes above and beyond in all aspects of their involvement in Fuse FM, they are a team player, they aren’t just here to do their show and leave, they bring energy and enthusiasm, try out fun creative ideas and are always up for learning new skills.

1. Please provide a link to your favourite project/show you worked on or show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights of you presenting on the show(s) you’ve been a part of.

2. Please include a statement (max. 250 words) about why you/they are the best in the west including some info about the kinds of things you/they’ve got up to while broadcasting with Fuse FM this year.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additionally, you may also nominate a newbie who you love to listen to or who has been a great team member. Please submit this as a separate nomination, and include a document with links to their best work to listen to online, and a supporting statement about why you think they are a great member of Fuse FM.

Outstanding Contribution to Fuse FM:

This category is for an individual who has gone above and beyond the usual for Fuse FM in this past year, helping to make outstanding work, acting as a true team player, and really giving their best in the projects they are part of.

1. You may include a show-reel if you wish, this can be the same as one you submitted for another category.

2. Please include a statement (max. 400 words) including what Fuse FM means to you, information on projects and shows you have played a central role in, the progress you feel you have made since joining, including references to involvement in Fuse FM over your whole time at Uni, and anything else you think is relevant.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to 2 people who you think deserve recognition for their involvement in Fuse FM. Please submit each entry as a separate nomination and still include the above details, where possible, to showcase why this person is a star.

Fuse TV

Best Factual Programme:

1. Please provide a supporting statement which includes a working URL link to where we can view your/their programme online alongside a statement (max. 350 words) about the hard work you/they put in, the reasons for making the programme and why it is a cut above the rest.

2. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals or teams whose programmes you particularly enjoyed. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

Best Entertainment Programme:

1. Please provide a supporting statement which includes a working URL link to where we can view your/their programme online, alongside a statement (max. 350 words) about the hard work you/they put in, how you/they came up with the idea, and why the programme is unique, creative, fun, interesting or just a cut above the rest, and anything else you think we should know.

2. Maximum 1 entry per person if you are self-nominating. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals or teams whose programmes you particularly enjoyed. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

Best Drama:

This category is for a programme OR an original script!

1. Please provide a supporting statement which includes a working URL link to where we can view your/their programme online or a sample of a page from your script, alongside a statement (max. 350 words) about the hard work you/they put in, how you/they came up with the idea, and why the programme is unique, creative, fun, interesting or just a cut above the rest, and anything else you think we should know.

2. Maximum 1 entry per person if you are self-nominating. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals or teams whose programmes you particularly enjoyed. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

Best News Programme:

1. Please provide a supporting statement which includes a working URL link to where we can view your/their programme online, alongside a statement (max. 350 words) about the hard work you/they put in, how you/they came up with the idea, and why the programme is unique, creative, fun, interesting or just a cut above the rest, and anything else you think we should know.

2. Maximum 1 entry per person if you are self-nominating. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals or teams whose programmes you particularly enjoyed. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

Presenter of the Year:

This category is for a presenter who shines on screen, they always bring energy and creativity, they are a great person to work with and are a natural in front of the camera.

1. If you are self-nominating, please upload or link to your favourite programme you presented on or submit a show-reel (max. 2 minutes long) of some highlights of you presenting on the show(s) you have been a part of.

2. Please also include a statement (max. 200 words) about why you/they are a great presenter, including some info about the kinds of things you’ve got up to while working with Fuse TV this year.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additional to this, you may also nominate someone else who you love to watch. Please submit this as a separate nomination, and include a supporting statement with links to their best work.

Best Newcomer:

This category is for an individual who has gone above and beyond the usual for Fuse TV in this past year, helping to make outstanding work, acting as a true team-player, and really giving their best in the projects they are part of.

1. Please provide a supporting statement which features working URL links to where we can view up to 4 examples of programmes/series or content you/they have worked on this year in any role.

2. Please also include in this document a statement (max. 400 words total) including why you chose these examples, the role you/they had in each production, information on other projects you/they have played a central role in, the progress you feel you/they have made since joining, including references to involvement in Fuse TV over your/their time at Uni, and anything else you think is relevant.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals who you think are deserving of this award. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

Outstanding Contribution to Fuse TV:

This category is for an individual who only began working with Fuse TV in this past year. Nominees do not need to be a fresher, so long as this academic year is the first one in which they took part in Fuse TV.

1. Please provide a document which features working URL links to where we can view up to 4 examples of programmes/series you/they have worked on this year in any role.

Please also include a statement (max. 400 words total) including why you chose these examples, the role you/they had in each production, references to any other projects that you/they have been part of, the progress you feel you/they have made since joining, and anything else you think is relevant.

2. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

3. Additional to this, you may also nominate up to two other individuals who you think are deserving of this award. Please submit each nomination as a separate entry with the above details.

The Mancunion

Best Article ( News & Current Affairs):

This category is for any article written for the News, Investigations, Science, Features, Opinion, Societies, Lifestyle or Sport sections. You may nominate your own work or someone else’s!

1. Please submit a document which includes a working link to the article on The Mancunion’s website.

2. Please include in your document a supporting statement (Max 350 words) on why you feel this piece deserves to win.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additionally, you may also nominate 2 other people’s articles that you think deserve recognition. Please submit each article as a separate nomination.

Best Article (Culture):

This category is for any piece written for the Music, Film, Books, Theatre, Art, Food & Drink, Beauty or Fashion sections. You may nominate your own work or someone else’s!

1. Please submit a document which includes a working link to the article on The Mancunion’s website.

2. Please include in your document a supporting statement (Max 350 words) on why you feel this piece deserves to win.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additionally, you may also nominate 2 other people’s articles that you think deserve recognition. Please submit each article as a separate nomination.

Best Interview:

This category recognises an interview piece which stood out above the others – combining the writer’s voice with the interview subject’s in a harmonious way, looking into engaging or moving topics, uncovering underreported topics or perhaps featuring an interview subject of particular renown.

1. Please submit a document which includes a working link to the interview on The Mancunion’s website.

2. Please include in your document a supporting statement (Max 350 words) on why you feel this piece deserves to win.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additionally, you may also nominate up to 2 other people’s interviews that you think deserve recognition. Please submit each article as a separate nomination.

Hottest Tea Spilled:

This category is for an article or interview which uncovered a topic that you feel hadn’t been properly looked into before or which revealed a unique story that you felt students needed to know about in more detail. It must be some real hot, fresh, juicy tea, spilled by The Mancunion’s own hand.

1. Please include a document with a working link to your article on The Mancunion website.

2. Please also include in it a statement (Max 350 words) including for example what made you cover this subject and how you found out about the story, why it is relevant to students, how you researched it, why you chose to write nit in that style/format/tone, any difficulties you overcame in writing it, and other relevant info.

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Additionally, you may also nominate 2 articles written by other people that you think deserve recognition. Please send each as a separate nomination and include the above details where possible.

Best Page Design:

1. Please submit a link to a PDF of the page or a photo of the page in a print edition.

2. Please include a supporting statement (max. 200 words) including for example: how you came up with the idea, what you like about the design, challenges faced, why it is relevant to the content, what inspired it, what makes it unique.

Writer of the Year:

This category recognises a writer who consistently writes high quality pieces on topics that are relevant to our student audience and is an enthusiastic member of the section(s) they write for. They have a great writing style and original voice, their pieces are always well considered and well-researched, they have a nose for an interesting article, and they know how to get to the heart of the issue they are discussing.

Editors are recommended to each nominate one or two writers from their section. Writers can also nominate themselves!

1. Please include a document with working links to a maximum of 3 articles on The Mancunion’s website, that showcase the best of your/this writer’s work.

2. Please include in this document a statement (Max 350 words) covering why you, or the person you are nominating, deserve(s) this award, info on involvement in the paper of the past year, the range of pieces this person has written – including those not included in the links to their best 3 – and anything else you feel proves that this writer deserves to win!

3. Maximum 1 entry per person in this category if you are self-nominating.

4. Editors are strongly encouraged to nominate one or two people who have worked well in your team this year. Please submit each as a separate nomination.

Behind the Scenes Team Member of the Year:

This category is for Mancunion team members involved in the Social Media Team, Online Team, Subeditor Team, and Design Team who work behind the scenes and put in great work in supporting the paper. They consistently create strong content, work enthusiastically and reliably, lead others well, think creatively to increase the presence of the paper, and show an admirable commitment to The Mancunion.

Please include a statement (Max 350 words) covering why you, or the person you are nominating, deserve(s) this award, any particular work they have done which was outstanding, how you/they worked with the other members of the team, the hard work you/this person has put in throughout the year and anything else you feel is relevant. You may include up to 3 hyperlinks.

Section Editor of the Year:

This category recognises a Head Section Editor or Deputy Section Editor who is a highly engaged member of The Mancunion team and a great leader. They work well with their writers to make a supportive team atmosphere; they consistently write great pieces themselves, and mentor their team to be the best they can be. They have really put their stamp on their section, leading their team to work creatively, thoughtfully and accurately.

Writers are encouraged to nominate their editors if they feel they deserve this award! The Editorial Team may nominate themselves.

Please include a statement (Max 350 words) covering why you, or the person you are nominating, deserve(s) this award. You may also include up to 3 hyperlinks to relevant content if you wish.

Outstanding Contribution to The Mancunion:

This category is for a team member who has gone above and beyond this year in supporting the paper, consistently creating and overseeing great work, joining in enthusiastically with team activities and really giving their all in the work they do for The Mancunion.

The shortlist for this category will be nominated by the Student Media Coordinator, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editors.

MMG

Best Collaborative MMG Project:

This category recognises a project of any size which involves members of different branches of MMG working together to make something great!

1. Entries must include a supporting statement of up to 350 words on what the project was, how it came about, which branches of MMG were involved, how you worked together and used each other’s skills, audience reach and impact, and why this project deserves to win. Please include any links to examples of work created in this project.

2. Maximum 1 self-nomination per person and up to 2 nominations for other people’s projects. Please submit these each as separate nominations.

Best Society Collaboration:

This award celebrates an article, radio show, event, video or project which worked closely with a University society!

1. Entries must include a supporting statement of up to 350 words on what the project was, how it came about, challenges you faced, how the team worked together and used each other’s skills, audience reach and impact, and why this project deserves to win. Please include any links to examples of work created in this project.

2. Maximum 1 self-nomination per person and up to 2 nominations for other people’s projects. Please submit these each as separate nominations.

Outstanding Contribution to MMG:

This award is for the person who has been a star member of MMG this past year. They have contributed to multiple branches of MMG, consistently put the work in, and created wonderful things. They are a good leader but also a great team player and are up for being part of projects across the media. They are creative, innovative, and have helped to develop MMG to become better than ever.

The shortlist for this award will be decided by the Student Media Coordinator, Student Media Intern and elected heads of MMG.