Royal Exchange Theatre invites you to take a pew

“We’re children of God, sister. No hunk of metal could replace us.”

Following on from the success of Nora: A Doll’s House, the Royal Exchange Theatre brings us another intelligent, inventive and interesting play.

“Behind the crumbling walls of St Grace’s Convent, an exhausted order of nuns needs resurrecting. As Easter approaches, Mother Elizabeth has just the thing. Behold ‘Mary’, a council-funded robot. Practical and surprisingly funny, for some a blessing, for others a curse – could she be the revelation they have all been praying for?”

Written by Bruntwood Prize Judges’ Award winner Tim Foley, this miraculous new play is sharp, timely, and gloriously funny. It also brings nuns and robots together on the Royal Exchange stage for the first time (believe it or not). At its core, it asks what faith really means in the age of artificial intelligence – and what it is to be human in tomorrow’s world.

Electric Rosary runs at the Royal Exchange Theatre from 23rd April until 14th May.