Plant Hunt MCR is back this weekend!

This Saturday (May 14th), Manchester is about to get a secret tropical makeover. Returning for its third year running, the Mega Plant Hunt is taking place with loads of freebies up for grabs!

Get up early to be in with a chance of winning a free plant and a few extra surprises. The event runs from 11am-4pm and all are free to join.

Initially, Northernlights Home started the hunt during lockdown to give Mancunians an escape from the usual walk around the park. With the day set to be scorching and sunny (a whopping 18℃), the plant hunt is a great excuse to not only explore Manchester, but to escape exam stress. Plus, it supports independent florists like Northernlights Home.

Now, the important question is … where are the plants? Well, most likely in an area near you! The Mega Plant Hunt covers Ancoats, the Northern Quarter, Chorlton and Didsbury. If you’re a plant lover or just competitive, that means a lot of steps! However, all the florists will be giving away clues as to where the plants are throughout the day.

Blossom Flowers (@blossumflowerschorlton) will be covering Chorlton, the Flower Lounge (@flower_lounge) will be updating Didsbury, the Northern Quarter has Northern Flower (@northernflowermcr), and check out Northernlights Home (@northerlights-home) for Ancoats.

If you want the inside scoop for the whole day, give @mcrfinest a follow on Instagram. As they’ve put it, “Expect plenty of plants (obviously) and a few surprises along the way.”

But what do you do if you’ve found a plant? Well, before running off squealing down the street, snap a pic. Post it on IG tagging @northernlights-home with #planthunt3. Also, maybe check that it’s not council property you’re nicking…

Good luck! With only four plants up for grabs, it’s a tight competition, but be sure to check in with your area’s florist. They might be able to give you extra clues, plus all of these shops have gorgeous plants.

Whilst you’re here, check out Manchester’s best plant shops!