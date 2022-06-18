The Boys are coming to the Bridgewater Hall

It’s been a while since our last Strictly content… We’re super excited to announce that Here Come The Boys is coming to Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall as part of its second UK tour.

The first UK tour was a complete sell-out in the summer of 2019, making it one of the best dance shows of the year.

Inevitably, the second tour had to be postponed, in both 2020 and 2021, because of the pandemic, but as part of the West End’s return to live theatre, Here Come The Boys returned to the stage in May 2021 to enjoy a prestigious and highly acclaimed ten-day residency at The London Palladium.

The current tour stars Strictly professional dancers Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin, Pasha Kovalev and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual. They will be joined by a spectacular cast of dancers, all backed by a huge LED screen and a lavish production.

Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and has since partnered Vick Hope and, most recently, Judi Love. Before Strictly, Graziano made his name as a dancer when he became an Italian Latin Champion and represented Belgium at the World Championships.

Graziano made his Here Come The Boys debut during the show’s run at the London Palladium in 2021. He said, “The reaction we received during the Here Come The Boys residency in London’s West End last summer was very special. We are so excited to be able to finally bring this very special show to theatres across the rest of the UK and can’t wait to see everybody on tour.

Keeping “the boys” in check on tour will be Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya Bychkova, a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance. Having made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017, Nadiya’s Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami and Dan Walker.

Nadiya said, “I’m so happy that we can finally tour the UK with Here Come The Boys. It’s been a long time coming, but me and the boys are going to give audiences a night to remember that will make it worth the wait.”

Nikita Kuzmin makes his Here Come The Boys debut fresh from his highly successful first series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he partnered Tilly Ramsay.

Before finding fame in the UK with Strictly, Ukrainian-born Nikita and his family moved to Italy when he was nine years-old, where he eventually became a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom, before joining the German version of Strictly as a professional dancer.

On joining the cast of Here Come The Boys, Nikita said, “I had heard all about this show from some of my fellow Strictly professionals, and I cannot wait to be part of it. From what I’ve heard, the energy and excitement created on stage is electric, and I cannot wait to visit different parts of the UK with such an impressive production.”

As a Strictly professional dancer, Pasha Kovalev’s 13 perfect scores remains a Strictly record. He was also the second dancer to reach the finals three times with partners Chelsee Healey, Kimberley Walsh and Caroline Flack.

Looking ahead to the tour, Pasha said, “Here Come The Boys’ amazing residency at The London Palladium last year gave us a taste of what’s to come this summer for the UK tour. I’m so happy to be performing again with my friends from the Strictly family at so many incredible theatres across the UK. It’s going to be a blast!”

Completing the cast is TV presenter and actor Karim Zeroual, who wowed audiences across the UK when he danced all the way to the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2019 with his pro dance partner Amy Dowden – scoring the first perfect score of the series along the way with their incredible Jive.

Karim joined the cast of Here Come The Boys in 2021 for the show’s West End run, reminding everyone in the process what an incredible dancer he is.

Karim said, “I’m so excited to be back with the boys, and Nadiya of course, on tour. After seeing the amazing reactions from the audience when we performed in the West End at the Palladium, I just can’t wait to bring that impact and energy to crowds all over the UK. Dancing has had a massive impact on my life. If it wasn’t for Strictly, I wouldn’t have opportunities like this. To tour an incredible dance show with unbelievably talented people is a dream come true!”

From the producers of the smash hit dance shows Rip it Up and the Remembering series of shows starring Aljaž Škorjanec & Janette Manrara, Here Come The Boys is directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker (The Mancunion has covered Rip It Up the 70s and Remembering the Oscars).

Here Come the Boys plays at the Bridgewater Hall on 6th July as part of its UK tour, which ends on 24th July. Several of the stops include additional matinee performances.

It’s a good few weeks off. In the meantime, why not check out the rest of our Strictly content?