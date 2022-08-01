Palace Theatre Manchester is Having a Party

One family. One hundred million records.

You Loved Them For A Reason. Now, for the first time, you can see this sensational new musical and relive one of the world’s biggest ever boybands.

The Osmonds: A New Musical tells the official, true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of Donny, Jimmy and Marie, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts, and making record-breaking TV shows – until one bad decision cost them everything…

In this musical, Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the real family behind all these hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy.

Jay Osmond said, “I’ve wanted to tell my story for such a long time and the opportunity to create this beautiful musical, a sort of ‘living autobiography’, seemed the perfect way to do so. I spent my whole life performing live – on stage, on TV specials, in arenas – so the buzz of live theatre felt like the perfect place for me.

“There were some difficult times of my life, and some big hurdles to overcome, and this musical will tell people things that will surprise them… but despite that trouble, when you look back and think of the fans, the music, the once in a lifetime things we did – it’s joyful. I guess I want to do this now to try to spread a little bit of that joy.

“I’ll know I’ve done a good job telling this story if I stand at the back of the theatre and see people waving their arms in the air, singing along and dancing in the aisles. I just want people to be enjoying themselves. I guess that is in the Osmonds’ DNA.”

Featuring a chart-topping list of anthems, including Love Me For A Reason, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Puppy Love, One Bad Apple, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses, and many more, The Osmonds will take you back to the relive 60s… the 70s… the 80s….

Palace Theatre Manchester is having a party, and you’re invited to join them for a few hours of drama, nostalgia, and dancing in the aisles.

The Osmonds plays at Palace Theatre Manchester from 9th until 13th August, touring the UK until December – with further 2022 and 2023 dates to be announced soon.