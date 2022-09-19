Help is on the way to Manchester Opera House, dear!

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loves ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

The story follows Daniel, an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter-ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Based on the 1993 film of the same name, which starred Robin Williams in perhaps his most iconic role (and there have been many), the musical premiered in Seattle in 2019. It then transferred to Broadway but only played two previews before the coronavirus pandemic forced it shut. It resumed previews in October 2021 and officially opened in December, before going on hiatus from 10th January through 14th April. Whilst the creatives hoped this would be third time lucky, a month after reopening, producers announced the production would close on 29th May.

Now, the musical is having its UK premiere, with a month-long stint at Manchester Opera House – a careful tryout, with no other dates yet announced. Whilst there has not been a press night, the new production has received stellar reviews from fans.

The musical has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by 4x Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Expectations are understandably high!