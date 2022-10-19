“Hunger doesn’t wear club colours”: community support during the cost-of-living crisis

According to a survey by the Independent Food Aid Network, 93% of organisations representing food banks across England, Scotland, and Wales reported “an increase or significant increase in the need of their services since the start of 2022”.

In the wake of the cost-of-living crisis demand for foodbanks has skyrocketed. According to Manchester Central Foodbank “1 in 5 of the UK population live below the poverty line.”

In the face of this hardship, community support groups are coming together to help those struggling. The Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) Fans Foodbank Support group are collecting donations in aid of Manchester Central Foodbank on matchdays. They attended the Enough is Enough campaign rally on October 1 alongside trade unions and community groups to fight the cost of living crisis.

Following this event, the group tweeted that “rallies [sic] are great and important but it doesn’t happen without community work being done.” With the key message that “hunger doesn’t wear club colours”, the group seeks to bring together football fans in supporting the local community.

Foodbank stuff, tenants unions, employment unions, bailiff resistance, immigration raid resistance… All of it – get involved if you can — MCFC Fans Foodbank Support (@MCFCfoodbank) October 1, 2022

Manchester Central Foodbank, which MCFC Fans Foodbank Support collects donations for, operates out of The University of Manchester’s Catholic Chaplaincy on Oxford Road. Over 90% of the food distributed by foodbanks in The Trussel Trust network is donated by the public.

They receive donations from community organisations like MCFC Fans Foodbank Support but also accept donations at their warehouse from Monday to Friday. Donations can also be made at Sainsbury’s Local on Oxford Road.

Alongside this Manchester Central Foodbank have also launched a cost-of-living fundraising campaign.