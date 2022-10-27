The Show Must Go On: In conversation with Leo Sayer

Ahead of Leo Sayer dancing his way to Manchester, I had the pleasure of sitting down with him for a candid interview, finding out what it’s like to be back in the UK post-pandemic and how his discography has stood the test of time.

Sayer is playing a spooktacular set at Bridgewater Hall on Halloween night. He told me that people tried to put him off playing in Manchester because it is apparently “hard to sell tickets,” but he is nothing if not daring, and he wants to treat audiences all around the country to his tantalising tunes.

Like most artists, the pandemic threw a spanner into his works. He was supposed to play Ireland in 2020 but the pandemic prevented that, and he had to go back to Australia. Now, he’s back, celebrating 50 years of stellar success!

Leo Sayer never thought he would have such longevity. He said it was difficult back in his heyday because there was no social media, and not much television, which required artists to be super creative and stand out. He explained you had to be a ‘rebel’ to be a singer. He thinks the reason old songs, such as his, have stood the test of time is because artists and producers tried so hard to be unique.

In contrast, he believes that contemporary singers “come from the finished product backwards.” They are constructed; they are inspired by YouTube and music shows and there’s not as much individuality. He thinks that lots of new artists fall into styles and markets, and even amazing artists like Coldplay have clear influences (e.g. The Beatles).

However, Sayer admitted that artists during his time had influences too – for example, Elvis Presley was influenced by Little Richard.

Of course, artists during Sayer’s prime were the first music icons; they had less to go off and more opportunities to be trendsetters and pioneers. Now, everything has been done already; new artists rely on older artists for inspiration (my words, not Leo’s).

Sayer was only in his early 20s when he had his breakthrough. He admitted that achieving such success at such a young age had its downsides, especially the tension and jealousy that arose between different artists. He admitted to hating his contemporaries, such as Slade. “We were at war,” he told me.

Whilst Sayer’s signature song is, of course, ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’, there are other songs he loves just as much. In particular, he wishes some of his more serious songs got the same recognition.

I asked him if he ever gets sick of having to sing the same songs every time he performs. He told me that he finds new ways to perform his hits. Furthermore, performing ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’ at live performances helps to promote his other material.

I asked Sayer if he has ever heard Anne Hathaway‘s cover of that classic song – which she recorded for one of my favourite childhood films, Ella Enchanted (not Enchanted; that’s a different film entirely). Sayer thinks he recalls hearing it but said he would listen to it after the call.

He told me, boldly, that “people struggle to cover Leo” and that is, in large part, because of his distinctive, high-pitched voice. Now that he is in his 70s, it’s not as easy to reach the same high notes; they have to change the key and mix things up a little. But I told Sayer I’d watched some live performances of his, and he still sounds incredible; I had imagined he’d have great difficulty singing so high as an older man, but he’s still got it. He told me that he started off as a choirboy so he has had good vocal technique from his early days.

I ended the interview by asking Sayer if this upcoming tour might be his last. Lots of his contemporaries have been doing farewell tours as of late, and it is common for artists to do their farewell tours in their 70s. However, Sayer insists that this is not a farewell tour; it is an anniversary tour. He does not plan to slow down until he headlines Glastonbury and Madison Square Garden! He always knew that his best time was yet to come – a mixture of wisdom, ability, experience, and knowledge.

Leo Sayer has unfinished business, and he wants to live to see his own biopic. Who would play him, I wonder? It would be a tricky gig, for there is only one Leo Sayer!

If you feel like dancing, you can catch Leo Sayer at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 31st October, as part of The Show Must Go On – 50th Anniversary Tour.