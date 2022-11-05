A look at celebrity halloween costumes: from works of art to classic characters

There is always much anticipation felt for celebrity Halloween costumes, particularly towards the Kardashian-Jenners and supermodels like the Hadid sisters. Celebs normally sport more than one look per year for various events and parties, which gives us plenty of inspiration for creative costumes. Some have been stunning, others horrifying, and some hilarious. But there’s no doubt that all have been anything short of iconic. So get your notes app out and start writing! Here are some of our favourite celebrity Halloween costumes so far…

Hailey Bieber (2021) – Britney Spears

Starting off strong is Hailey Bieber, who wore no less than four Britney Spears-inspired outfits for last year’s Halloween celebrations. The iconic looks were taken from Spears’ music videos for ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’, ‘Oops!… I Did it Again’, ‘Slave 4 U’, and her 1999 cover shot for Rolling Stone magazine. Her recreations were almost as iconic as the real looks and definitely provided some fierce competition for others to live up to in 2021.

hailey bieber dressed up as britney spears for halloween (2021) pic.twitter.com/0yJQsuzo5c — 2000s (@2000sthetic) October 30, 2022

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (2018) – Morticia and Gomez Addams

A couple’s costume that we loved was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s rendition of Morticia and Gomez Addams back in 2018. The photos were stunning! Jonas wore a black pinstripe suit with his hair slicked back and ‘Thing’ on his shoulder. Turner wore a black maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, jet black hair, pale makeup with red lipstick, and held a bouquet of roses that she gradually cut leaving just the stems. A classic look but one that was recreated beautifully.

Happy Halloween from Morticia & Gomez Addams pic.twitter.com/FhLJuz0i9C — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) November 1, 2018

Lil Nas X (2021) – Lord Voldemort

The Grammy-winning singer, known for his artistic and dramatic album covers delivered, a fantastic recreation of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter film series – it looked like it could have come right from the movie set. It was a creepy look with excellent makeup and special effects, perfect for Halloween.

he who must be called by your name pic.twitter.com/G5MeIQmTGu — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 31, 2021

Bella Hadid (2020) – Lichtenstein-inspired painting

The younger of the Hadid sisters delivered a truly stunning and creative look as she painted herself to look like one of the characters in Lichtenstein’s pop art. Bella posted a video of her showing off her look, as well as photos of Lichtenstein’s actual work. With an electric blue wig and half of her face painted with white dots and black contour lines, she looked nothing short of spectacular.

Bella Hadid as Lichtenstein for halloween 🦋 pic.twitter.com/3xPReAEXH8 — ARCHIVES BELLA HADID (@archivesbells) October 31, 2021

Harry Styles (2021) – Dorothy Gale

Styles is known for his flamboyant and colourful outfits, so fans expected something tremendous from his Halloween costume last year – and he delivered. The singer put is own spin on Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz wearing a blue gingham pattern dress with a matching bow, red tights, and, of course, red sparkly kitten-heeled shoes. He tied it all together with red blush, and his tattoos on display to create a seamless blend of masculine and feminine in his recreation of the 1939 film’s main character.

Harry Styles dressed as Dorothy on stage at Madison Square Garden. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/QWSCcI5ZFb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2021

Paris Hilton (2020) – Blue Fairy

Media personality and model Paris Hilton doesn’t usually dress up as specific characters, but rather takes inspiration from archetypes and aesthetics for her Halloween costumes. Staying on brand in 2020, she dressed up as a blue fairy with large holographic wings, a sequined body suit and a tiara. In our opinion, it made for a nice change from the light and dark angel costumes usually worn!

She was made of fairy dust. ✨ Her mind as fragile as fairy wings. ⚡️ Her eyes as bright as the twinkling stars. 💫 And a heart of gold to match. ✨✨🧚🏻‍♀️✨✨ pic.twitter.com/oHRlWYzZ4p — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 5, 2020

Gigi Hadid (2019) – The Mask

Gigi Hadid delivered a truly iconic Halloween look in 2019, when she went as Jim Carey in The Mask – but the high-fashion version (of course)! She wore the bright yellow suit complete with a shirt, monochrome tie and yellow hat, and painted her face green. The look was more glam than that of the 1994 film, however, as she subtly contoured her face and applied a minimal amount of green eye makeup, as well as large gold hoops. Overall, it was a unique look executed brilliantly.

2019: Gigi Hadid dressing up as The Mask for Halloween.

2020: Please just wear a mask this Halloween. (📷: Patrick Ta) pic.twitter.com/cUbN2ztoZN — E! News (@enews) October 31, 2020

Heidi Klum (2015) – Jessica Rabbit

Former supermodel Heidi Klum is known for being a Halloween enthusiast and consistently delivers full-out costumes for the spooky season. 2015 was no exception for Klum, as she dressed up as Jessica Rabbit with the full red gown, wig, shoes, purple gloves, and makeup (including prosthetics). According to instyle.com, the costume took a total of 10 hours to complete! There’s no question of Klum’s dedication to Halloween costumes so one can only wait eagerly to see what she wears in the following years!

Heidi Klum’s Jessica Rabbit Halloween Costume. pic.twitter.com/UcyhNpnhjW — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 1, 2015

Burtka-Harris family (2017) – Carnival of Curiosities

As Insider magazine says, “If Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, then Neil Patrick Harris must be the king,” as his family’s Halloween costumes have become legendary! Inspired by everything from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Star Wars, Hollywood icons to Disneyworld’s Haunted Mansion characters, each year there is intrigue around what the family choose. Our personal favourite was their 2017 ‘Carnival of Curiosities’ featuring a twisted ringleader and clown, a strong man, and a bearded lady. Definitely, one to look to for group costume inspiration!

Megan Thee Stallion (2022) – Glam pumpkin head

Finally, we have one of a handful of teasers for this year’s celebrity Halloween costumes, and my personal favourite to kick off the spooky season was from Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper posted a photo of herself wearing a carved pumpkin head while reading a book and drinking, what looked like, a mimosa. I thought it was a classic look that set the mood perfectly for October.