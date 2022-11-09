gracebuckley
9th November 2022

Dandy Style: Men’s fashion from regency to runway

Manchester Art Gallery opens its new Fashion Gallery with an ambitious exploration of men’s clothing, race and identity

Dandy Style is a new exhibition at Manchester Art Gallery, marking the opening of the institution’s new dedicated fashion gallery.

The exhibition opened on 7 October and showcases a selection of costumes, fine art, and unseen pieces from the gallery’s own collection. There are also various loans from other museums and individuals on display.

Dandy Style charts the history and development of men’s fashion in Britain over the last 250 years, inviting visitors to contemplate the multifaceted nature of male image and identity.

The exhibition is split into two sections: the Decorated Dandy, and the Tailored Dandy. The galleries premiere with portraits ‘The Dandy’ and ‘The Tailor’ by Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid, which introduce the theme of the exhibition. Both galleries present differing interpretations of Dandy Style, and explore how other designers and artists have incorporated it into their work.

Gallery 13 – themed on the Decorated Dandy – considers more daring styles in the collection, and captures the playful side of men’s fashion. The Decorated Dandy is framed as someone unafraid of extravagance, so naturally many of the pieces on show feature vibrant colours and bold prints.

The gallery’s central arrangement includes a jacket and jeans set by Vivienne Westwood, decorated with Boucher’s ‘Hercules and Omphale’, as well as a striking jumpsuit with asymmetric sections of block colour.

Photo: Michael Pollard @ Dandy Style, Manchester Art Gallery

The curation weaves the historical and contemporary together. In addition to the modern runway examples, the gallery presents earlier examples of outlandish designs such as expertly embroidered smoking jackets and military-inspired suits.

In contrast, gallery 18, situated on the floor above, celebrates the sophistication of subtlety. Focusing on more subdued pieces, this section documents the changing trends in men’s tailoring.

The inclusion of a series of large-scale photographs in the Decorated Dandy is mirrored in the layout of gallery 18. A comparison between the two captures the contrast in theme, for example, Charles Jeffrey’s striking tartan design is contrasted by the more sober navy suit sported by David Beckham.

To complement this, Next in Fashion finalist Daniel Fletcher’s white and navy two-piece provides an excellent example of a modest but expertly crafted piece. Finally, a tracksuit designed by Fred Perry and Nicholas Daley highlights the potential for experimentation even within more understated designs.

Photo: Michael Pollard @ Dandy Style, Manchester Art Gallery

One of the exhibition’s more memorable pieces was Colin Jones’ photograph of Mick Jagger in a Grenadier Guards-style bandsman jacket. The jacket was also pictured on British hip-hop duo Young T and Bugsey. These portraits were displayed alongside a magazine spread featuring Harry Styles in similar attire.

Photo: Ashley Verse @ Young T & Bugsey” 2020 ©, Manchester Art Gallery

The display highlights Styles’ position as an essential personality in contemporary men’s fashion, with many of his outfits pushing against the gendered boundaries between ‘menswear’ and ‘womenswear’.

Jones’ work speaks not only to the endurance of the 60s influence but also to the relevance of this exhibition at a time of innovation and redefinition in the world of men’s fashion.

Himid’s portraits were certainly highlights of the exhibition. The ‘Dandy’ and the ‘Tailor’ were selected from a collection of five life-sized portraits originally commissioned by the Gallery of Costume at Platt Hall.

Photo: Michael Pollard @ Manchester Art Gallery
Photo: Michael Pollard @ Manchester Art Gallery

Her inspiration drew from the collection of West African textiles in Platt Hall’s stores. This inspiration led to a body of work that explores how clothing aids expressions of masculinity and self-image. For example, Himid describes the ‘Dandy’ as a portrait of someone “who is not afraid to be seen as elegant and bold.”

However, while some pieces were accompanied by quotes from designers and models, at times the display felt impersonal. The development of art and fashion in this context would have benefitted from the inclusion of more emotive, personal testimony.

Overall, the exhibition contrasts historic and contemporary fashion and provides a level platform for each of the art forms displayed.

Curated by Dr Miles Lambert, Rebecca Milner and Dr Shaun Cole, Dandy Style is on display at Manchester Art Gallery until May 1 2023.

gracebuckley

gracebuckley

More Coverage

Pottering around at HandleBar

Pottering around at HandleBar

Reminisce your crunchy childhood by filling your evenings with arts and crafts at Fallowfield’s latest bar: HandleBar. From Drink & Doodle, life drawing to pottery with Dave, you’ll become an artist in no time
Dare to bare: Life drawing in Manchester

Dare to bare: Life drawing in Manchester

Nude painting isn’t for everyone, but it’s a good way to let go of study stress and let your hidden artistic expression flow… and grab a pint after
Alone, in public: Finding solace in the city

Alone, in public: Finding solace in the city

Found in details of paintings, landscapes of films, and pages of books, the loneliness of being in a big city is perhaps more widespread than we thought
Welcome to Factory International: An exclusive first-look at Manchester’s £186m landmark arts venue

Welcome to Factory International: An exclusive first-look at Manchester’s £186m landmark arts venue

Manchester’s newest cultural landmark – Factory International – is set to debut in 2023 and host performances by the leading artists

Popular Articles

Manchester Media Group Logo
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Manchester Fuse FM Logo
Manchester Fuse TV Logo

Copyright © The Mancunion
Powered By Spotlight Studios

0161 275 2930  University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR

Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap